speedsound
PostPosted: Sat Jan 07, 2017 1:38 am 
Pack Preview:
https://soundcloud.com/speedsound-dj-to ... revolution



We're pushing Psytrance to heroic proportions with some of the most impressive, hypnotic Psytrance samples you'll ever hear. All loops are BPM & KEY Labeled to ensure that you can easily use them in your new killer tracks.

This stunning Psytrance sample pack contains nothing but the best Psychedelic Loops and Samples created to the highest industry standards and mixed by our professional sound engineers to bring you a hefty dose of sonic energy straight into your favourite DAW software.

This pack will tickle your fancy if you create Psy-Trance and it's sub genres. Navas Psydelic Revolution is heavily inspired by Psy Trance artists such as Astrix, Neelix, Infected Mushroom, 1200 Micrograms and many other top Psy artists.

Most of the audio files in the pack were routed through an Apogee Symphony AD/DA and Drawmer 1978 compressor for additional warmth and punch.

The Art Of Psytrance is a force to be reckoned with and the must have Psytrance sample library for any producer involved in the Psytrance scene.

Instantly become a Trance veteran of the highest order by creating your own anthemic Trance hits with Psydelic Revolution!

Both musical key & tempo information are supplied as standard within filenames with zip files cleverly compressed to decrease download time.

Royalty-Free: All of the content in this download is 100% royalty-free. Once purchased, you can use these Psychedelic Trance loops and samples in your own commercial music releases with no restrictions.

download now:
http://www.dancemidisamples.com/nava-so ... ution.html



FOLLOW THE LABEL!

[FAN PAGE]
https://www.facebook.com/speedsoundmusic
[FB GROUP]
https://www.facebook.com/groups/speedsound.music
[REMIX CONTEST]
https://www.facebook.com/groups/speedsound.remix
[SOUNDCLOUD]
https://soundcloud.com/speedsound
[SAMPLE PACKS + DAW TEMPLATES]
https://soundcloud.com/speedsound-dj-tools
[YOUTUBE]
https://www.youtube.com/user/speedsoundtv
[INSTAGRAM]
https://instagram.com/speedsound.rec
[TWITTER]
https://twitter.com/speedsound
[MYSPACE]
https://myspace.com/speedsound
[BEATPORT]
http://www.beatport.com/label/speedsound/15756
[MIXCLOUD]
http://www.mixcloud.com/speedsound


CONTACT:
xvibe.com@gmail.com


TT_
PostPosted: Sun Jan 08, 2017 3:47 am 
can i really become an instant trance veteran ?
