It is currently Fri Feb 10, 2017 9:31 am




Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Thu Feb 09, 2017 12:05 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22161
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
UB40- Cyber Bully


Look it up for max actualol

https://youtu.be/51Oem1bpfGk

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


TT_
PostPosted: Thu Feb 09, 2017 1:19 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17631
Location: synth
Tiny found the Tupperware

Under radbros bed

He ate the lot with a knife and fork

And thought that he was dead
LTJ_Nukem
PostPosted: Thu Feb 09, 2017 1:33 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Thu May 28, 2009 2:40 pm
Posts: 5647
Location: Space, the final frontier
Enough is enough for Corbyn - what a fucking waste of space. Somebody get him booked in to Dignitas.

alex_virr wrote:
I've probably read more science fiction that you have books of any kind in your entire life.

I've read enough already for 2 lifetimes.
innocent bystander
PostPosted: Thu Feb 09, 2017 1:40 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Wed Jul 09, 2003 2:59 pm
Posts: 42294
Location: getting it wrong
that doesn't even rhyme nukem. rubbish.
innocent bystander
PostPosted: Thu Feb 09, 2017 1:44 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Wed Jul 09, 2003 2:59 pm
Posts: 42294
Location: getting it wrong
radbro was incandescent,

that Tiny ate his stash,

so he drove him out to Glossop,

with £20 in cash
LTJ_Nukem
PostPosted: Thu Feb 09, 2017 1:55 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Thu May 28, 2009 2:40 pm
Posts: 5647
Location: Space, the final frontier
LTJ_Nukem wrote:
Enough is enough for Corbyn - what a fucking waste of space. Somebody get him booked in to Dignitas, then blast his remains into space.


Happy now, daddy?

Probably not as I've used 'space' twice, so I shall claim poetic license

alex_virr wrote:
I've probably read more science fiction that you have books of any kind in your entire life.

I've read enough already for 2 lifetimes.
innocent bystander
PostPosted: Thu Feb 09, 2017 2:15 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Wed Jul 09, 2003 2:59 pm
Posts: 42294
Location: getting it wrong
i'm happy you tried.
TT_
PostPosted: Thu Feb 09, 2017 6:49 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17631
Location: synth
when they got to glossop

dan kicked tiny out the car

now go and sell your arse he said

to that fellow over thar
bobby hill
PostPosted: Thu Feb 09, 2017 11:47 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Fri Nov 11, 2005 7:26 pm
Posts: 2090
Location: science dance
tiny wandered over glossop
he wandered over buxton
he offered up the 20
to the one who got the job done

TT_
PostPosted: Fri Feb 10, 2017 4:13 am 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17631
Location: synth
Tiny's arse was broken

His step was quite the mince

Radbro took the money

The dirty stinking quince
