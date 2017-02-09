HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Thu Feb 09, 2017 12:57 am




Author Message
Doomo
PostPosted: Wed Feb 08, 2017 11:09 am 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11888
Location: cuntford
different in what way?

Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
TT_
PostPosted: Wed Feb 08, 2017 12:28 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17623
Location: synth
It's more like when you eat a space cake

Something to do with the different chemical reaction apparently
Doomo
PostPosted: Wed Feb 08, 2017 12:46 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11888
Location: cuntford
So more of a body buzz and less heady. sounds better IMO. Ive never tried vaping it so perhaps should give it a go 8)

Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Wed Feb 08, 2017 1:16 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22159
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
AIDS junkie scum

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


TT_
PostPosted: Wed Feb 08, 2017 2:52 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17623
Location: synth
Doomo wrote:
So more of a body buzz and less heady. sounds better IMO. Ive never tried vaping it so perhaps should give it a go 8)


i'd say the other way round , more head less body

but either way it gets you banjaxxed
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Wed Feb 08, 2017 3:03 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22159
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Tiny Tam y'all

Wubalubadubdub

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


TT_
PostPosted: Wed Feb 08, 2017 5:19 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17623
Location: synth
radbro had a baby

he called it tiny tam

he put him on the drumkit

to see if he could flam
innocent bystander
PostPosted: Wed Feb 08, 2017 6:37 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran

Joined: Wed Jul 09, 2003 2:59 pm
Posts: 42290
Location: getting it wrong
but tiny sucked at phrasing,

no begnning, end or middle,

he was no good at counting,

and couldn't paradiddle
TT_
PostPosted: Wed Feb 08, 2017 6:53 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17623
Location: synth
the baby hit the hi hat

the baby hit the snare

the baby puked on radbro

cos he didnt like his hair
innocent bystander
PostPosted: Wed Feb 08, 2017 7:09 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran

Joined: Wed Jul 09, 2003 2:59 pm
Posts: 42290
Location: getting it wrong
radbro became dejected

So he got the baby pissed,

But that behaviour's frowned upon,

And now dan's on a list
bobby hill
PostPosted: Wed Feb 08, 2017 10:34 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Fri Nov 11, 2005 7:26 pm
Posts: 2086
Location: science dance
the list included others

conspiring endless chat

but the baby was protected

beneath his tinfoil hat

Image
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Wed Feb 08, 2017 11:56 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22159
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Hillary Eats Babies

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


TT_
PostPosted: Thu Feb 09, 2017 12:40 am 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17623
Location: synth
Hurrah / roflcopter
TT_
PostPosted: Thu Feb 09, 2017 12:42 am 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17623
Location: synth
Radbro called the doctor

Radbro called the nurse

Radbro called the geezer

With the Oldsmobile hearse
