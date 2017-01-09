HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
REGISTER  :  LOGIN  :  OFF TOPIC  :  NEW USERS  :  FORUM INFO
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
ON NOW :: THE FUNK AGENDA ON NSB RADIO...
  192K STREAM Launch Radio in WinAMP Launch Radio in Windows Media Player Launch Radio in RealPlayer Launch Radio in iTunes Launch Web Player
SHOW TIMETABLE : CHAT ROOM : DOWNLOAD MP3 ARCHIVES
It is currently Mon Jan 09, 2017 10:31 pm




Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 14 posts ] 
  Previous topic | Next topic 
Author Message
mu_
 Post subject: when is enough enough?
PostPosted: Fri Jan 06, 2017 8:24 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran

Joined: Sun Oct 17, 2004 10:05 pm
Posts: 38352
some people seem to think it is already enough. i don't think i have had enough yet. i've said it enough times. but enough of that. when is enough enough?


Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on OrkutShare on DiggShare on MySpaceShare on DeliciousShare on Technorati
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Fri Jan 06, 2017 9:48 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22019
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Whatever I do it's never enough.

_________________
~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
shaman
PostPosted: Sat Jan 07, 2017 2:25 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Thu Jul 17, 2003 11:25 pm
Posts: 37645
next week

_________________
Look: http://entoptika.co.uk
Like: http://www.facebook.com/entoptika
Follow: http://twitter.com/entoptika
Flick: https://www.flickr.com/photos/entoptika
Buy: http://shop.entoptika.co.uk
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
TT_
PostPosted: Sat Jan 07, 2017 12:26 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17456
Location: synth
When the fat lady sings
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Lightshapers
PostPosted: Sun Jan 08, 2017 1:00 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Sep 20, 2010 10:54 am
Posts: 6209
Location: ooga chaka ooga chaka ooga ooga ooga chaka
Image

_________________
https://soundcloud.com/lightshapers
https://soundcloud.com/lombardiandkostello
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
doughnut
PostPosted: Mon Jan 09, 2017 2:35 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Thu Jul 10, 2003 2:51 pm
Posts: 72883
Location: Rugnut
Wodnesday

_________________
Oh look I has signature

Image

Don't bother following me on twitter or befriending me on facebook unless of course you want to. kthxbai

One day you know I might even record a mix, and when I do it will be here, don't hold your breath though ;)
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Doomo
PostPosted: Mon Jan 09, 2017 2:52 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11849
Location: cuntford
everything is fuxaloided

_________________
Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
doughnut
PostPosted: Mon Jan 09, 2017 3:07 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Thu Jul 10, 2003 2:51 pm
Posts: 72883
Location: Rugnut
/Streisand
\Summer

_________________
Oh look I has signature

Image

Don't bother following me on twitter or befriending me on facebook unless of course you want to. kthxbai

One day you know I might even record a mix, and when I do it will be here, don't hold your breath though ;)
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Watoo
PostPosted: Mon Jan 09, 2017 3:51 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Sat Aug 27, 2005 6:04 am
Posts: 9433
Location: Manchester
enough is never enough

_________________
Image
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
TT_
PostPosted: Mon Jan 09, 2017 4:40 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17456
Location: synth
don't stop til you get enough
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Watoo
PostPosted: Mon Jan 09, 2017 4:50 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Sat Aug 27, 2005 6:04 am
Posts: 9433
Location: Manchester
finger my fudge

_________________
Image
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
TT_
PostPosted: Mon Jan 09, 2017 6:11 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17456
Location: synth
enough said
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Mon Jan 09, 2017 8:46 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22019
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
When the Benjamin Pell poem starts

_________________
~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
_OhGee
PostPosted: Mon Jan 09, 2017 10:15 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Sat Mar 13, 2004 5:54 pm
Posts: 15232
Location: a strangely isolated place
Dan Badbro_ wrote:
When the Benjamin Pell poem starts


:lol: christ. That brings back some memories. Who was it that came up with that?

_________________
No Skool Breaks with OG & Harka every Tuesday at 5-7 p.m. GMT on http://www.nsbradio.co.uk

Inorganism Podcast 5 | Mixcloud | Soundcloud
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Display posts from previous:  Sort by  
Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 14 posts ] 

Board index » OFF TOPIC » OFF TOPIC

All times are UTC [ DST ]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: LTJ_Nukem and 6 guests

You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot post attachments in this forum

Jump to:  
Powered by iwtf.net & thetwopercent.co.uk