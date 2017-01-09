HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
Big Nick D
 Post subject: New mix from me...
PostPosted: Fri Jan 06, 2017 12:17 pm 
Joined: Tue Apr 20, 2004 11:48 pm
Posts: 3003
Location: Big Square Records HQ.
I've done a new mix choc full of house, deep tech & techno. In fact, there's a breaks tune in there too somewhere.
Anyway it's on Soundcloud & Mixcloud, so take ya pick...

Listen here: https://soundcloud.com/big-nick-d/new-y ... nuary-2017
Or here: https://www.mixcloud.com/BigNickD/new-year-same-old-me/

If you like what you hear, I'll be playing tunes out next at The Shelter (old Russian bar) on Kingsland Rd in London at the Minimal Force Showcase party on Sat the 28th of Jan.
Party info: https://www.residentadvisor.net/event.aspx?910053

Click here for my website
Click here for mixes I've made
Click here for Bank Of Switches


MrNobody01
 Post subject: Re: New mix from me...
PostPosted: Sat Jan 07, 2017 6:08 pm 
Joined: Sat Mar 10, 2007 11:28 am
Posts: 2628
Location: hidden in madness
niceness :-)
fastOsloW sundays 11-13 gmt
let fastOsloW be your dj: fastoslow@mr-nobody.net
fastosloW on myspace: http://www.myspace.com/fastoslow
dont hide the madness.
new mix you can have ;)

Link to track on SoundCloud
doughnut
 Post subject: Re: New mix from me...
PostPosted: Mon Jan 09, 2017 3:04 pm 
Joined: Thu Jul 10, 2003 2:51 pm
Posts: 72883
Location: Rugnut
yay

Oh look I has signature

Don't bother following me on twitter or befriending me on facebook unless of course you want to. kthxbai

One day you know I might even record a mix, and when I do it will be here, don't hold your breath though ;)
