I've done a new mix choc full of house, deep tech & techno. In fact, there's a breaks tune in there too somewhere.
Anyway it's on Soundcloud & Mixcloud, so take ya pick...Listen here: https://soundcloud.com/big-nick-d/new-y ... nuary-2017Or here: https://www.mixcloud.com/BigNickD/new-year-same-old-me/
If you like what you hear, I'll be playing tunes out next at The Shelter (old Russian bar) on Kingsland Rd in London at the Minimal Force Showcase party on Sat the 28th of Jan. Party info: https://www.residentadvisor.net/event.aspx?910053