It is currently Thu Jan 05, 2017 2:24 pm




Author Message
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Mandela Effect
PostPosted: Wed Jan 04, 2017 9:03 pm 
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22016
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Thoughts?

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


doughnut
 Post subject: Re: Mandela Effect
PostPosted: Wed Jan 04, 2017 10:00 pm 
Joined: Thu Jul 10, 2003 2:51 pm
Posts: 72869
Location: Rugnut
no idea

T.R.O.
 Post subject: Re: Mandela Effect
PostPosted: Wed Jan 04, 2017 10:03 pm 
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2005 11:31 am
Posts: 3217
Location: Berlin

Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: Mandela Effect
PostPosted: Wed Jan 04, 2017 10:41 pm 
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22016
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
:chin:

The Portrait of Dorian Gray


C3PO was All gold, not one silver leg

TT_
 Post subject: Re: Mandela Effect
PostPosted: Thu Jan 05, 2017 3:25 am 
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17427
Location: synth
In 2001 he was called ag4112

I'm sure of it
TT_
 Post subject: Re: Mandela Effect
PostPosted: Thu Jan 05, 2017 3:26 am 
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17427
Location: synth
I like the one about the number of seats in the car when Kennedy gets shot

Conspiracy upon conspiracy

Double foil

Hurrah
LTJ_Nukem
 Post subject: Re: Mandela Effect
PostPosted: Thu Jan 05, 2017 1:48 pm 
Joined: Thu May 28, 2009 2:40 pm
Posts: 5617
Location: Space, the final frontier
I prefer Mass Effect tbh.

VG Roots.

Doomo
 Post subject: Re: Mandela Effect
PostPosted: Thu Jan 05, 2017 2:22 pm 
Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11845
Location: cuntford
I prefer Haas effect. HTH

