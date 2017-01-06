HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Fri Jan 06, 2017 11:37 pm




Stampatron
PostPosted: Tue Jan 03, 2017 8:24 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 6:20 pm
Posts: 4202
Location: Run to the (Blackdown) Hills
Ez folks, long time, hope ya'll irie.

Remix i done of one of my old favourite hip-house tunes, smashed many party with the original, hopefully this one might get some airtime too one day!


Link to track on SoundCloud

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGNgjO5l39QNL6_mjUAmlmQ
Interconnect with your higher self via my YouTube channel.


Protoplasym
PostPosted: Fri Jan 06, 2017 11:20 pm 
Offline
Noob
Noob

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:08 am
Posts: 12
The Production is super crisp, loving that! The Beat is fresh and the Rap is slick. I love the minor Transposition on your Bass, that movement works well with the vocal flow. That triplet hatwork is super fun, coupled with those left panned scratches used as Fills. Overall Panning on your misc Percussion hits is wicked... I appreciate the attention given there. Cool Mixout!
