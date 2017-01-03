HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Tue Jan 03, 2017 12:40 am




Keff
 Post subject: FFS presents Y4K
PostPosted: Tue Jan 03, 2017 12:17 am 
Offline
Poster-lite
Poster-lite

Joined: Wed Dec 29, 2004 3:14 pm
Posts: 384
Quote:
This is the Y4K album I signed to do as part of the popular series but due to some 'music industry politics' it never got released!!
I hope you enjoy!!

Happy New Year

Glen


https://futurefunksquad.bandcamp.com


