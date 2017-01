Doomo wrote: shaman wrote: TT_ wrote: ag4111 wrote: Define weird



no bertie , you define weird no bertie , you define weird



I've got a three year old that responds exactly like that. I've got a three year old that responds exactly like that.



I've got a 13 year old that responds like that to, only with a lot more menace and rudeness. I've got a 13 year old that responds like that to, only with a lot more menace and rudeness.



stfu doomo or i'll come and smash yer face in stfu doomo or i'll come and smash yer face in