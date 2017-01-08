Forum Veteran

Joined: Thu Jul 17, 2003 11:25 pm

Posts: 37645

TT_ wrote: shaman wrote: TT_ wrote: ag4111 wrote: Define weird



no bertie , you define weird no bertie , you define weird



I've got a three year old that responds exactly like that. I've got a three year old that responds exactly like that.



you're too kind shaman, it's just my youthful good looks



I am in fact 40+ you're too kind shaman, it's just my youthful good looksI am in fact 40+



not a dig. just an observation. not a dig. just an observation.

_________________

Look:

Like:

Follow:

Flick:

Buy: _________________Look: http://entoptika.co.uk Like: http://www.facebook.com/entoptika Follow: http://twitter.com/entoptika Flick: https://www.flickr.com/photos/entoptika Buy: http://shop.entoptika.co.uk



