It is currently Fri Jan 06, 2017 4:03 pm




Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: 2017
PostPosted: Wed Jan 04, 2017 4:17 am 
Hmmm

Let me try again...

Something something Patriarchy

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Doomo
 Post subject: Re: 2017
PostPosted: Wed Jan 04, 2017 10:04 am 
20 pages by the end of the year.

shaman
 Post subject: Re: 2017
PostPosted: Wed Jan 04, 2017 1:54 pm 
Please put all posts in the official approved 2017 thread.

TT_
 Post subject: Re: 2017
PostPosted: Wed Jan 04, 2017 1:58 pm 
shaman you bundle of joy

radbro whats your fave tinfoil site?
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: 2017
PostPosted: Wed Jan 04, 2017 8:03 pm 
Rense is TruSkool obvs

But https://voat.co/v/pizzagate is where the real action is

~Lander~ wrote:
TT_
 Post subject: Re: 2017
PostPosted: Wed Jan 04, 2017 8:19 pm 
Yeah rense has gone a bit too alt right for me

Bring back the alien mothership posts I say

I'm not there for politics ffs

I just want good clean Mandela stuff and the occasional shape shift
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: 2017
PostPosted: Wed Jan 04, 2017 8:57 pm 
Youtube is the best bet for Mandela Effect and MK Ultra glitches.

http://beforeitsnews.com/prophecy/2014/ ... 59716.html

Before It's News is good for all tinfoil activities

~Lander~ wrote:
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: 2017
PostPosted: Wed Jan 04, 2017 11:59 pm 
Tambo_ which cult did u grow up in? Was it The Children of God?

~Lander~ wrote:
doughnut
 Post subject: Re: 2017
PostPosted: Thu Jan 05, 2017 4:01 pm 
A cry for hilp.

TT_
 Post subject: Re: 2017
PostPosted: Thu Jan 05, 2017 4:32 pm 
Hilp Doug ?
doughnut
 Post subject: Re: 2017
PostPosted: Thu Jan 05, 2017 4:47 pm 
Halp

TT_
 Post subject: Re: 2017
PostPosted: Thu Jan 05, 2017 6:34 pm 
Holp ?
doughnut
 Post subject: Re: 2017
PostPosted: Thu Jan 05, 2017 6:40 pm 
Words to that effect, yes.

TT_
 Post subject: Re: 2017
PostPosted: Thu Jan 05, 2017 7:08 pm 
all good in the hood?

has the beard gone weird?
ag4111
 Post subject: Re: 2017
PostPosted: Fri Jan 06, 2017 3:27 pm 
Define weird

Bin Jesus wrote:
