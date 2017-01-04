HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: 2017
PostPosted: Wed Jan 04, 2017 4:17 am 
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Hmmm

Let me try again...

Something something Patriarchy

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Doomo
 Post subject: Re: 2017
PostPosted: Wed Jan 04, 2017 10:04 am 
Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
20 pages by the end of the year.

Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
shaman
 Post subject: Re: 2017
PostPosted: Wed Jan 04, 2017 1:54 pm 
Joined: Thu Jul 17, 2003 11:25 pm
Please put all posts in the official approved 2017 thread.

TT_
 Post subject: Re: 2017
PostPosted: Wed Jan 04, 2017 1:58 pm 
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
shaman you bundle of joy

radbro whats your fave tinfoil site?
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: 2017
PostPosted: Wed Jan 04, 2017 8:03 pm 
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Rense is TruSkool obvs

But https://voat.co/v/pizzagate is where the real action is

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


TT_
 Post subject: Re: 2017
PostPosted: Wed Jan 04, 2017 8:19 pm 
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Yeah rense has gone a bit too alt right for me

Bring back the alien mothership posts I say

I'm not there for politics ffs

I just want good clean Mandela stuff and the occasional shape shift
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: 2017
PostPosted: Wed Jan 04, 2017 8:57 pm 
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Youtube is the best bet for Mandela Effect and MK Ultra glitches.

http://beforeitsnews.com/prophecy/2014/ ... 59716.html

Before It's News is good for all tinfoil activities

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


