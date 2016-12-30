HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
REGISTER  :  LOGIN  :  OFF TOPIC  :  NEW USERS  :  FORUM INFO
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
ON NOW :: MARK BARREN - WRECKING 2016 - LIVE ON NSBRADIO.CO.UK...
  192K STREAM Launch Radio in WinAMP Launch Radio in Windows Media Player Launch Radio in RealPlayer Launch Radio in iTunes Launch Web Player
SHOW TIMETABLE : CHAT ROOM : DOWNLOAD MP3 ARCHIVES
It is currently Fri Dec 30, 2016 9:15 pm




Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 1 post ] 
  Previous topic | Next topic 
Author Message
OAP-Dub
PostPosted: Fri Dec 30, 2016 8:28 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 3:22 pm
Posts: 5574
Location: In my pipe and slippers.
Had one last Breaks with a Beard cover show for 2016 on NSB Radio last night. Archive link and tracklist below....

https://www.mixcloud.com/paul-wright7/b ... -29122016/

Airwolf - Theme Tune
Sound Alliance - From Home (Hexadecimal remix)
Steelzawheelz - Discotron
Scissorkicks - Livin for Kicks
Slung Groove - Kickflip
Flore - Funky West
Hexadecimal - Deep Frequency
Precision Cuts - ANother World
Naked Electric - Just Say (High 8 remix)
Koma and Bones - Donkey Spanner
Jason Sparkes - Don't I Feel (Soto remix)
Albino Allstars - Can You Hear Me
Dopamine and Diverted - Only One
Missy Elliot - Work It (Bootleg)
Rogue Element - Calm
Taishan - Bring De Bongo
Stirfry - Freestyle Flow
Kemek the Dope Computer - Let Yourself Go
Loco - Eighty Ten (Panic in the Streets remix)
Meat Katie and Christian J - Cusp
Fatbloy Slim - Retox (Freq Nasty Remix)
Tayo Meets Acid Rockers Uptown - Bloodline Dub
Junior Delgado - Hypocrites

_________________
I'm your pimp
I wear my hat to the side
And I walk with a limp


Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on OrkutShare on DiggShare on MySpaceShare on DeliciousShare on Technorati
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Display posts from previous:  Sort by  
Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 1 post ] 

Board index » BREAKS, BEATS, BASS, MUSIC » WEBCASTS, RADIO & MIX SETS

All times are UTC [ DST ]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 3 guests

You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot post attachments in this forum

Jump to:  
Powered by iwtf.net & thetwopercent.co.uk