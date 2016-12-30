Had one last Breaks with a Beard cover show for 2016 on NSB Radio last night. Archive link and tracklist below....https://www.mixcloud.com/paul-wright7/b ... -29122016/
Airwolf - Theme Tune
Sound Alliance - From Home (Hexadecimal remix)
Steelzawheelz - Discotron
Scissorkicks - Livin for Kicks
Slung Groove - Kickflip
Flore - Funky West
Hexadecimal - Deep Frequency
Precision Cuts - ANother World
Naked Electric - Just Say (High 8 remix)
Koma and Bones - Donkey Spanner
Jason Sparkes - Don't I Feel (Soto remix)
Albino Allstars - Can You Hear Me
Dopamine and Diverted - Only One
Missy Elliot - Work It (Bootleg)
Rogue Element - Calm
Taishan - Bring De Bongo
Stirfry - Freestyle Flow
Kemek the Dope Computer - Let Yourself Go
Loco - Eighty Ten (Panic in the Streets remix)
Meat Katie and Christian J - Cusp
Fatbloy Slim - Retox (Freq Nasty Remix)
Tayo Meets Acid Rockers Uptown - Bloodline Dub
Junior Delgado - Hypocrites