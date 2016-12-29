HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
REGISTER  :  LOGIN  :  OFF TOPIC  :  NEW USERS  :  FORUM INFO
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
ON NOW :: BREAKS WITH A BEARD HOSTED BY P-DUB - LIVE ON NSBRADIO.CO.UK...
  192K STREAM Launch Radio in WinAMP Launch Radio in Windows Media Player Launch Radio in RealPlayer Launch Radio in iTunes Launch Web Player
SHOW TIMETABLE : CHAT ROOM : DOWNLOAD MP3 ARCHIVES
It is currently Thu Dec 29, 2016 9:02 pm




Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 9 posts ] 
  Previous topic | Next topic 
Author Message
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Where is Eric Braverman?
PostPosted: Thu Dec 29, 2016 11:08 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 21991
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Does this mean anything to anyone?

_________________
~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on OrkutShare on DiggShare on MySpaceShare on DeliciousShare on Technorati
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
bobby hill
PostPosted: Thu Dec 29, 2016 4:51 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Fri Nov 11, 2005 7:26 pm
Posts: 2069
Location: science dance
jeezus fuckin christ hasbro
you fucktard potheads give me the screamin eebie jeebies
get a fuckin grip

_________________
Image
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Thu Dec 29, 2016 5:06 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 21991
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
:sus: not quite the response I was expecting :lol:

_________________
~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
bobby hill
PostPosted: Thu Dec 29, 2016 5:34 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Fri Nov 11, 2005 7:26 pm
Posts: 2069
Location: science dance
:cheer: :lol:
couldn't be arsed to watch the youtube for more than a couple of secs
looks like more tinfoil bullshit
"Disrupting with ISIS Sarin Gas, Hoping for NATO Bombing "Order"
ISIS Chemical Weapons Stores Found in Aleppo"
:roll:

_________________
Image
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Thu Dec 29, 2016 6:01 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 21991
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Yeah, it's not something that you can just jump straight into.


I'm all for calling out the tinfoil crew but this stuff is all actually in the actual news. This guy has pretty much called most of the events in syria/turkey ahead of time during the last couple of months...

I'm finding it difficult to discredit him.

_________________
~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Doomo
PostPosted: Thu Dec 29, 2016 6:28 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11837
Location: cuntford
dont knock the tin foil. if you take some security tagged clothes and put them inside a tin foil lined bag you can walk out the shop without the alarms going off :lol:

_________________
Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Thu Dec 29, 2016 7:29 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 21991
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
http://www.nytimes.com/2016/11/21/world ... mosul.html

_________________
~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Thu Dec 29, 2016 7:54 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 21991
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
It all starts with this book

Image

Billionaire oil trader Marc Rich for the first time talks at length about his private life; his invention of the spot oil market, which made his fortune and changed the world economy; his lucrative and unpublicized dealings with Ayatollah Khomeini’s Iran, Fidel Castro’s Cuba, war-ravaged Angola, and apartheid South Africa; his quiet cooperation with the Israeli and U.S. governments (even after he was indicted for tax fraud by Rudy Guiliani) and near-comical attempts by U.S. officials to kidnap him illegally.

basically he was trading oil from sanctioned countries.

This 2 min vid explains what he was doing and how.




Eric Braverman (Former Clinton Foundation CEO) has been reported to have requested asylum with the Russian Embassy... leaving a clue of "follow the money". - This could be bullshit, but there hasn't been any word from him in 67 days.


The Braverman vids are George Webb detailing his on-going investigations (I don't know who he is but he seems to be Ex Secret Service). As such you can't just drop into day 67 and expect to understand. Also he's not the best at presenting his findings.

George is no conspiracy theorist, he does provide opinions, but these are all grounded in reported fact. He provides a google doc with links to all sources. (see notes on youtube vids)

Day 53 is probably the best place to start



The reason I am asking about all of this is I want to get a reasonable viewpoint from someone else. It may well be that this is simply a well constructed but incorrect narrative of known events. Or it could all be true. Everything does seem to fit.

Whatevs, at worst, it's more interesting than a Game of Thrones plot line.

I was half expecting Meta to already be onto this and put me right.

_________________
~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
TT_
PostPosted: Thu Dec 29, 2016 7:57 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17394
Location: synth
I can neither confirm nor deny that precision cuts accepted large cash sums from Marc rich

Then Clinton pardoned him

Then rich bought Clinton a houseful of furnishings
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Display posts from previous:  Sort by  
Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 9 posts ] 

Board index » OFF TOPIC » OFF TOPIC

All times are UTC [ DST ]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Google [Bot] and 7 guests

You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot post attachments in this forum

Jump to:  
Powered by iwtf.net & thetwopercent.co.uk