Billionaire oil trader Marc Rich for the first time talks at length about his private life; his invention of the spot oil market, which made his fortune and changed the world economy; his lucrative and unpublicized dealings with Ayatollah Khomeini’s Iran, Fidel Castro’s Cuba, war-ravaged Angola, and apartheid South Africa; his quiet cooperation with the Israeli and U.S. governments (even after he was indicted for tax fraud by Rudy Guiliani) and near-comical attempts by U.S. officials to kidnap him illegally.



basically he was trading oil from sanctioned countries.



This 2 min vid explains what he was doing and how.









Eric Braverman (Former Clinton Foundation CEO) has been reported to have requested asylum with the Russian Embassy... leaving a clue of "follow the money". - This could be bullshit, but there hasn't been any word from him in 67 days.





The Braverman vids are George Webb detailing his on-going investigations (I don't know who he is but he seems to be Ex Secret Service). As such you can't just drop into day 67 and expect to understand. Also he's not the best at presenting his findings.



George is no conspiracy theorist, he does provide opinions, but these are all grounded in reported fact. He provides a google doc with links to all sources. (see notes on youtube vids)



Day 53 is probably the best place to start







The reason I am asking about all of this is I want to get a reasonable viewpoint from someone else. It may well be that this is simply a well constructed but incorrect narrative of known events. Or it could all be true. Everything does seem to fit.



Whatevs, at worst, it's more interesting than a Game of Thrones plot line.



