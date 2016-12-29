HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Thu Dec 29, 2016 2:57 pm




Sionith
PostPosted: Wed Dec 28, 2016 12:34 am 
Joined: Wed Dec 28, 2016 12:30 am
Posts: 1
Hey guys, I'm just looking for a bit of feedback on a breaks track i made. Dont really know what im doing properly just messing around with ideas and youtube so any advice would be much appreciated :) thanks.

https://soundcloud.com/huntumusic/nos


Doomo
PostPosted: Thu Dec 29, 2016 2:20 pm 
Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11835
Location: cuntford
At a quick glance. Some nice darkish elements. The kick needs a lot more presence in the mix, and more thump, the breakbeat needs the high end boosting a bit.

Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
