It is currently Tue Dec 27, 2016 1:54 am




thegulfgateproject
PostPosted: Mon Dec 26, 2016 11:06 pm 
Joined: Fri Apr 01, 2011 1:29 am
Posts: 62
When it comes to creating slamming breakbeat tunes, Detach is a bad man and he certainly brings the funk with his two brand new tracks Badman Funk and Scarlet. Badman Funk is crisp, clean, and super funky with a tear-out bassline and sizzling organ stabs. With a futuristic disco vibe, this track will have the club shaking. On the B side, Detach gives us Scarlet, a progressive breaks roller. Tranced out to the max, Scarlet is tough, forward thinking, yet melodically lovely all at once. Big time breaks on this Detach package. Check it.

Click link below to preview and purchase:
https://www.beatport.com/release/bad-man-funk/1896570

Image


