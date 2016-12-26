Noob

Joined: Sun Mar 05, 2006 7:16 pm

Posts: 21

Location: ITALIA





Hi!

Thanks to your responses, we have the final list to vote and you get to be in charge of who gets it to win. You guys really made a positive difference in the Breakbeat!

Here’s your opportunity to make your voice for the artists, labels and events who have worked continuously with a huge deal!

You can vote with ipad, pc, phone, tablet.



Vote for your favourites now. ROUND 2 - THE LIST



Vote your best artist, producer, label, digital store, event!

Voting for Break 2016 open on 27th december and will close on 15th January.

https://surveyhero.com/c/e849b6b



Vote your best artist, producer, label, track, event!

The winners will be announced THU 19th Jan 2017 in NSB Radio 19gmt

NRG Live Show UK hosted by Stex - Hi!Thanks to your responses, we have the final list to vote and you get to be in charge of who gets it to win. You guys really made a positive difference in the Breakbeat!Here’s your opportunity to make your voice for the artists, labels and events who have worked continuously with a huge deal!You can vote with ipad, pc, phone, tablet.Vote for your favourites now. ROUND 2 - THE LISTVote your best artist, producer, label, digital store, event!Voting for Break 2016 open on 27th december and will close on 15th January.Vote your best artist, producer, label, track, event!The winners will be announced THU 19th Jan 2017 in NSB Radio 19gmtNRG Live Show UK hosted by Stex - http://nsbradio.co.uk

_________________

Young NRG Productions -

http://www.youngnrg.eu



request booking

stefano.ricci73@gmail.com



http://www.youngnrg.eu/DjBooking/NRG_Dj ... ement.html _________________Young NRG Productions -request booking



