Hi!
Thanks to your responses, we have the final list to vote and you get to be in charge of who gets it to win. You guys really made a positive difference in the Breakbeat!
Here’s your opportunity to make your voice for the artists, labels and events who have worked continuously with a huge deal!
You can vote with ipad, pc, phone, tablet.
Vote for your favourites now. ROUND 2 - THE LIST
Vote your best artist, producer, label, digital store, event!
Voting for Break 2016 open on 27th december and will close on 15th January.https://surveyhero.com/c/e849b6b
The winners will be announced THU 19th Jan 2017 in NSB Radio 19gmt
NRG Live Show UK hosted by Stex - http://nsbradio.co.uk