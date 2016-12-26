HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Mon Dec 26, 2016 11:46 am




Dan Badbro_
 Touching Tambo's Fluff
PostPosted: Sat Dec 24, 2016 10:38 am 
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 21979
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Hair update please

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Watoo
PostPosted: Sat Dec 24, 2016 3:10 pm 
Joined: Sat Aug 27, 2005 6:04 am
Posts: 9429
Location: Manchester
Heir today - gone tamorrow AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Sat Dec 24, 2016 3:28 pm 
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 21979
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Fucking hell that's a good one watoo :app:

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


TT_
PostPosted: Sat Dec 24, 2016 3:30 pm 
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17390
Location: synth
I share Donald trumps hair technician

He has implanted the hair of a youthful llama into my forehead

He says there's no hope for my pubic wig though
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Sat Dec 24, 2016 3:31 pm 
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 21979
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Merkin Xmas TamTam :kiss:

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


TT_
PostPosted: Sat Dec 24, 2016 4:15 pm 
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17390
Location: synth
i merc a merkin for shits and giggles
Watoo
PostPosted: Sun Dec 25, 2016 8:07 pm 
Joined: Sat Aug 27, 2005 6:04 am
Posts: 9429
Location: Manchester
Dan Badbro_ wrote:
Fucking hell that's a good one watoo :app:


ALL HAIL YOUR NEW COMEDIC OVERLORD

TT_
PostPosted: Mon Dec 26, 2016 11:41 am 
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17390
Location: synth
I am sporting the quiff of dreams
