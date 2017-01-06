HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Fri Jan 06, 2017 8:36 pm




  [ 11 posts ] 
Author Message
TT_
 Post subject: fuck xmas
PostPosted: Sat Dec 24, 2016 7:54 am 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17442
Location: synth
fucking fuck it

its a crock o commercial shite


Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: fuck xmas
PostPosted: Sat Dec 24, 2016 10:37 am 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22016
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Never leave the haus

_________________
~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


TT_
 Post subject: Re: fuck xmas
PostPosted: Sat Dec 24, 2016 3:33 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17442
Location: synth
I love it really
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: fuck xmas
PostPosted: Sat Dec 24, 2016 3:34 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22016
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
:woo:

_________________
~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Lightshapers
 Post subject: Re: fuck xmas
PostPosted: Tue Dec 27, 2016 9:10 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Sep 20, 2010 10:54 am
Posts: 6206
Location: ooga chaka ooga chaka ooga ooga ooga chaka
Fuck George Michael princess Leia is dead :(

_________________
https://soundcloud.com/lightshapers
https://soundcloud.com/lombardiandkostello
TT_
 Post subject: Re: fuck xmas
PostPosted: Wed Dec 28, 2016 1:52 am 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17442
Location: synth
i started a rant on fuckbook about how boring all these celebrity RIP posts are

it went badly

i deleted it

fuckwits need to get a grip

:violin:
T.R.O.
 Post subject: Re: fuck xmas
PostPosted: Wed Dec 28, 2016 12:10 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2005 11:31 am
Posts: 3219
Location: Berlin
I saw Rogue One yesterday. The last scene felt weird.

_________________
OUT NOW:
Journeyman & Barrcode - Feel The Rhythm (T.R.O. remix) [VIM Bronze]
T.R.O. - No Name [VIM Bronze]
DiGiTroLL - White Glove (T.R.O. remix) [VIM Bronze]
Dr. Schmidt - Dynamo (T.R.O. remix) [Maschinen Musik]

T.R.O. on Twitter, on Soundcloud
furioso-records.de, Furioso on Soundcloud
Image
LTJ_Nukem
 Post subject: Re: fuck xmas
PostPosted: Wed Dec 28, 2016 12:53 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Thu May 28, 2009 2:40 pm
Posts: 5618
Location: Space, the final frontier
TT_ wrote:
i started a rant on fuckbook about how boring all these celebrity RIP posts are

it went badly

i deleted it

fuckwits need to get a grip

:violin:


:badgrin:

They fucking well do too. Bullshit quests for 'likes'.

Look at me everyone, someone else died who I've never met and never will do, but look at meeeeeee! MEEEEEEEEEEE!

_________________
Image

alex_virr wrote:
I've probably read more science fiction that you have books of any kind in your entire life.

I've read enough already for 2 lifetimes.
bobby hill
 Post subject: Re: fuck xmas
PostPosted: Wed Dec 28, 2016 1:55 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Fri Nov 11, 2005 7:26 pm
Posts: 2069
Location: science dance
Image

_________________
Image
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: fuck xmas
PostPosted: Wed Dec 28, 2016 2:21 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22016
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
:lol:

Queen by 31st

_________________
~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


mu_
 Post subject: Re: fuck xmas
PostPosted: Fri Jan 06, 2017 8:05 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran

Joined: Sun Oct 17, 2004 10:05 pm
Posts: 38352
let's turn these graves into raves
