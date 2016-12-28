Forum Veteran

TT_ wrote:



it went badly



i deleted it



fuckwits need to get a grip



i started a rant on fuckbook about how boring all these celebrity RIP posts are

it went badly

i deleted it

fuckwits need to get a grip







They fucking well do too. Bullshit quests for 'likes'.



They fucking well do too. Bullshit quests for 'likes'.

Look at me everyone, someone else died who I've never met and never will do, but look at meeeeeee! MEEEEEEEEEEE!

alex_virr wrote: I've probably read more science fiction that you have books of any kind in your entire life.



I've read enough already for 2 lifetimes.

