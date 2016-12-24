HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Calling Tam's Bluff
PostPosted: Sat Dec 24, 2016 2:39 am 
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 21979
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
He's been LARPing as a producer for years imo.

Make a berks track for us all or it's all lies.

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


TT_
 Post subject: Re: Calling Tam's Bluff
PostPosted: Sat Dec 24, 2016 7:31 am 
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17389
Location: synth
radbro makes a fair point

i made breaks last night until my computer melted
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: Calling Tam's Bluff
PostPosted: Sat Dec 24, 2016 10:39 am 
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 21979
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Faek Gnus

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Watoo
 Post subject: Re: Calling Tam's Bluff
PostPosted: Sat Dec 24, 2016 1:28 pm 
Joined: Sat Aug 27, 2005 6:04 am
Posts: 9425
Location: Manchester
He needs to hurry up give me the VIP of Xylophone without the 5 minute intro that is on the vinyl I have.

Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: Calling Tam's Bluff
PostPosted: Sat Dec 24, 2016 3:30 pm 
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 21979
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
He needs to get his fucking act together

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


TT_
 Post subject: Re: Calling Tam's Bluff
PostPosted: Sat Dec 24, 2016 3:31 pm 
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17389
Location: synth
Watoo wrote:
He needs to hurry up give me the VIP of Xylophone without the 5 minute intro that is on the vinyl I have.


The 5 minute intro is the tune watoo
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: Calling Tam's Bluff
PostPosted: Sat Dec 24, 2016 3:33 pm 
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 21979
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Oh FFS

Scorpions- Winds of Change (€uroTam's Berks-o-Rama Conspiracy Remix)

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


