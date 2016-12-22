HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
REGISTER  :  LOGIN  :  OFF TOPIC  :  NEW USERS  :  FORUM INFO
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
ON NOW :: NSB RADIO - BREAKS & BEATS RADIO - THE WORLDS BIGGEST BREAKBEAT RADIO...
  192K STREAM Launch Radio in WinAMP Launch Radio in Windows Media Player Launch Radio in RealPlayer Launch Radio in iTunes Launch Web Player
SHOW TIMETABLE : CHAT ROOM : DOWNLOAD MP3 ARCHIVES
It is currently Thu Dec 22, 2016 1:56 pm




Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 10 posts ] 
  Previous topic | Next topic 
Author Message
T.R.O.
 Post subject: DJ Hell
PostPosted: Wed Dec 21, 2016 11:20 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2005 11:31 am
Posts: 3215
Location: Berlin

_________________
OUT NOW:
Journeyman & Barrcode - Feel The Rhythm (T.R.O. remix) [VIM Bronze]
T.R.O. - No Name [VIM Bronze]
DiGiTroLL - White Glove (T.R.O. remix) [VIM Bronze]
Dr. Schmidt - Dynamo (T.R.O. remix) [Maschinen Musik]

T.R.O. on Twitter, on Soundcloud
furioso-records.de, Furioso on Soundcloud
Image


Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on OrkutShare on DiggShare on MySpaceShare on DeliciousShare on Technorati
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
bobby hill
 Post subject: Re: DJ Hell
PostPosted: Thu Dec 22, 2016 12:11 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Fri Nov 11, 2005 7:26 pm
Posts: 2057
Location: science dance

(has something happened?)

_________________
Image
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
TT_
 Post subject: Re: DJ Hell
PostPosted: Thu Dec 22, 2016 12:14 am 
Online
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17364
Location: synth
crikey

i had a tune on a dj hell comp a few years back

help me betty
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: DJ Hell
PostPosted: Thu Dec 22, 2016 1:34 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 21952
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?



I win :woo:

_________________
~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
bobby hill
 Post subject: Re: DJ Hell
PostPosted: Thu Dec 22, 2016 1:49 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Fri Nov 11, 2005 7:26 pm
Posts: 2057
Location: science dance
^^^Ja, es ist sehr gut. :woo:
tambro to post his hell comp tune

_________________
Image
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: DJ Hell
PostPosted: Thu Dec 22, 2016 1:53 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 21952
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
TruFax- Throughout 1992 Tambino only listened to DOOP on an endless loop

_________________
~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Doomo
 Post subject: Re: DJ Hell
PostPosted: Thu Dec 22, 2016 12:03 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11833
Location: cuntford


One of my favourite weapons from back in the day

_________________
Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
T.R.O.
 Post subject: Re: DJ Hell
PostPosted: Thu Dec 22, 2016 12:13 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2005 11:31 am
Posts: 3215
Location: Berlin
Doomo wrote:


One of my favourite weapons from back in the day

Hell yeah, I remember this one :yesyes:

_________________
OUT NOW:
Journeyman & Barrcode - Feel The Rhythm (T.R.O. remix) [VIM Bronze]
T.R.O. - No Name [VIM Bronze]
DiGiTroLL - White Glove (T.R.O. remix) [VIM Bronze]
Dr. Schmidt - Dynamo (T.R.O. remix) [Maschinen Musik]

T.R.O. on Twitter, on Soundcloud
furioso-records.de, Furioso on Soundcloud
Image
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
MrNobody01
 Post subject: Re: DJ Hell
PostPosted: Thu Dec 22, 2016 12:26 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Sat Mar 10, 2007 11:28 am
Posts: 2623
Location: hidden in madness

_________________
fastOsloW sundays 11-13 gmt
let fastOsloW be your dj: fastoslow@mr-nobody.net
fastosloW on myspace: http://www.myspace.com/fastoslow
dont hide the madness.
Image

new mix you can have ;)

Link to track on SoundCloud
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
TT_
 Post subject: Re: DJ Hell
PostPosted: Thu Dec 22, 2016 12:51 pm 
Online
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17364
Location: synth
Dan Badbro_ wrote:
TruFax- Throughout 1992 Tambino only listened to DOOP on an endless loop


True story

I sometimes changed it for rozalla everybody's free and occasionally Atlantic Ocean waterfall and other UK HOUSE BANGERZ

Bring back uk house I say , 135 bpm , elbows out , periodic bursts of the running man Oi OI geezer can I have some of your water mate I love you etc
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Display posts from previous:  Sort by  
Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 10 posts ] 

Board index » OFF TOPIC » OFF TOPIC

All times are UTC [ DST ]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: TT_ and 5 guests

You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot post attachments in this forum

Jump to:  
Powered by iwtf.net & thetwopercent.co.uk