It is currently Fri Dec 23, 2016 12:50 pm




Author Message
djstex
 Post subject: Breakbeat Survey 2016
PostPosted: Mon Dec 19, 2016 2:54 pm 
Offline
Noob
Noob

Joined: Sun Mar 05, 2006 7:16 pm
Posts: 20
Location: ITALIA
Hi peeps,
Image

Calling all Breakers! 
 https://surveyhero.com/c/6c03314
Round 1 voting is now open! Here’s your opportunity to make your voice for the artists, labels and events who have worked continuously with a huge deal!
You can vote with ipad, pc, phone, tablet... :D no mail, no login to register! just your vote.

Vote for your favourites now.
Vote your best artist, producer, label, digital store, event!
Voting for Break 2016 open on 16th  december and will close on 15th January.
The winners will be announced THU 19th Jan 2019 in NSB Radio 19gmt

NRG Live Show UK - http://nsbradio.co.uk

_________________
Young NRG Productions -
http://www.youngnrg.eu

request booking
stefano.ricci73@gmail.com

http://www.youngnrg.eu/DjBooking/NRG_Dj ... ement.html


