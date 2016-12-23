Noob

Joined: Thu May 22, 2014 7:20 am

Posts: 47



NSB RADIO - THE BREAK TECH RADIO SHOW (THE OFFICIAL V.I.M.BREAKS AND DIABLO LOCO RECORDS RADIO SHOW) FT ALT-A



Alt-A: Breakspoll 2015 Nominated Breakthrough Artist & Nominated Best Radio Show.



Hailing from the UK, Mark Holbrook producing under his Alt-A moniker is an established producer in the Breaks scene bringing with him a wealth of musical knowledge, technical experience and fresh innovative sounds.



Since starting production in 2012 Alt-A has signed to many leading labels; Diablo Loco, VIM Records, Spektra Recordings, Morphosis, Fantomas Records and many more.



With 50+ Beatport Breaks Top 100 Tracks to his name and a rapidly growing following of international DJ’s including Lady Waks, IBWT DJ’s, Seth Vogt and Under This to name a few, Alt-A’s tracks are guaranteed to destroy dance floors whenever they are played.



Alt-A’s sound is best described as High Energy Breakbeat. Expect a wall of melody, infectious driving baselines, beefy percussion, and dramatic breakdowns.



Always in the studio trying to produce original sounding tracks and better his technique, with numerous new killer productions already lined up you can be sure you will be hearing allot more about Alt-A.



Check Alt-A on:



https://soundcloud.com/alt-a

https://www.beatport.com/artist/alt-a/327073/tracks

https://www.facebook.com/ALTAPRODUCTIONS?ref=bookmarks



THE BREAK TECH RADIO SHOW ON NSB RADIO:

19:00 UK time / 20:00 GMT+1

http://nsbradio.co.uk/content/

Chat room: SATURDAY 24.12.16NSB RADIO - THE BREAK TECH RADIO SHOW (THE OFFICIAL V.I.M.BREAKS AND DIABLO LOCO RECORDS RADIO SHOW) FT ALT-AAlt-A: Breakspoll 2015 Nominated Breakthrough Artist & Nominated Best Radio Show.Hailing from the UK, Mark Holbrook producing under his Alt-A moniker is an established producer in the Breaks scene bringing with him a wealth of musical knowledge, technical experience and fresh innovative sounds.Since starting production in 2012 Alt-A has signed to many leading labels; Diablo Loco, VIM Records, Spektra Recordings, Morphosis, Fantomas Records and many more.With 50+ Beatport Breaks Top 100 Tracks to his name and a rapidly growing following of international DJ’s including Lady Waks, IBWT DJ’s, Seth Vogt and Under This to name a few, Alt-A’s tracks are guaranteed to destroy dance floors whenever they are played.Alt-A’s sound is best described as High Energy Breakbeat. Expect a wall of melody, infectious driving baselines, beefy percussion, and dramatic breakdowns.Always in the studio trying to produce original sounding tracks and better his technique, with numerous new killer productions already lined up you can be sure you will be hearing allot more about Alt-A.Check Alt-A on:THE BREAK TECH RADIO SHOW ON NSB RADIO:19:00 UK time / 20:00 GMT+1Chat room: http://nsbradio.co.uk/content/chat/



