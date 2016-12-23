Noob

Joined: Sun Mar 05, 2006 7:16 pm

Posts: 20

Location: ITALIA









Round 1 voting is now open! Here’s your opportunity to make your voice for the artists, labels and events who have worked continuously with a huge deal!



You can vote with ipad, pc, phone, tablet... no mail, no login to register! just your vote.



https://surveyhero.com/c/6c03314



Vote for your favourites now.



Vote your best artist, producer, label, digital store, event!



Voting for Break 2016 open on 16th december and will close on 15th January.



The winners will be announced THU 19th Jan 2019 in NSB Radio 19gmt



NRG Live Show UK -



join us in our event: Share with your best friends! Breakbeat Poll International 2016 - Calling all Breakers!Round 1 voting is now open! Here’s your opportunity to make your voice for the artists, labels and events who have worked continuously with a huge deal!You can vote with ipad, pc, phone, tablet...no mail, no login to register! just your vote.Vote for your favourites now.Vote your best artist, producer, label, digital store, event!Voting for Break 2016 open on 16th december and will close on 15th January.The winners will be announced THU 19th Jan 2019 in NSB Radio 19gmtNRG Live Show UK - http://nsbradio.co.uk join us in our event: Share with your best friends! https://www.facebook.com/events/1696361454027809/

_________________

Young NRG Productions -

http://www.youngnrg.eu



request booking

stefano.ricci73@gmail.com



http://www.youngnrg.eu/DjBooking/NRG_Dj ... ement.html _________________Young NRG Productions -request booking



