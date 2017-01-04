HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
REGISTER  :  LOGIN  :  OFF TOPIC  :  NEW USERS  :  FORUM INFO
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
ON NOW :: NSB RADIO - BREAKS & BEATS RADIO - THE WORLDS BIGGEST BREAKBEAT RADIO...
  192K STREAM Launch Radio in WinAMP Launch Radio in Windows Media Player Launch Radio in RealPlayer Launch Radio in iTunes Launch Web Player
SHOW TIMETABLE : CHAT ROOM : DOWNLOAD MP3 ARCHIVES
It is currently Wed Jan 04, 2017 6:47 am




Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 3 of 3
  [ 41 posts ]  Go to page Previous  1, 2, 3
  Previous topic | Next topic 
Author Message
TT_
 Post subject: Re: So then
PostPosted: Thu Dec 22, 2016 6:07 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17412
Location: synth
Betty drinks babycham
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
ag4111
 Post subject: Re: So then
PostPosted: Thu Dec 22, 2016 6:47 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Fri Oct 24, 2003 11:11 am
Posts: 108175
Location: 20%
Baby cum you mean

_________________
Image
Bin Jesus wrote:
Clod has been meeting for illicit blindfold sessions in a dark room with a hot white women he met online.

Jeremy Kyle reveals that clod has in fact been banging not only a dude, but a his own estranged half chinese son from a former interracial marriage that ended so badly it left him bitter and incredibly racist.

Image
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
shaman
 Post subject: Re: So then
PostPosted: Thu Dec 22, 2016 8:57 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Thu Jul 17, 2003 11:25 pm
Posts: 37636
that was a very big flounce

_________________
Look: http://entoptika.co.uk
Like: http://www.facebook.com/entoptika
Follow: http://twitter.com/entoptika
Flick: https://www.flickr.com/photos/entoptika
Buy: http://shop.entoptika.co.uk
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
TT_
 Post subject: Re: So then
PostPosted: Thu Dec 22, 2016 9:06 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17412
Location: synth
shaman wrote:
that was a very big flounce


shaman is in fact fandango baglips
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: So then
PostPosted: Fri Dec 23, 2016 10:07 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22005
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Oh yeah, Joel did a Deano didn't he?

Back when doing a Hot Deano was all the rage.... #funtimes

_________________
~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Watoo
 Post subject: Re: So then
PostPosted: Fri Dec 23, 2016 11:58 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Sat Aug 27, 2005 6:04 am
Posts: 9429
Location: Manchester
My work here is dung.

_________________
Image
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
TT_
 Post subject: Re: So then
PostPosted: Fri Dec 23, 2016 7:46 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17412
Location: synth
hang on a gosh darn minute

joel?

welcome back you wee shite
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
_j_
 Post subject: Re: So then
PostPosted: Fri Dec 30, 2016 3:43 am 
Offline
Noob
Noob

Joined: Fri Dec 16, 2016 2:15 pm
Posts: 13
Hello Tam, Shaman, Meta :)

What is doing a Deano?
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Doomo
 Post subject: Re: So then
PostPosted: Fri Dec 30, 2016 11:37 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11841
Location: cuntford
_j_ wrote:
What is doing a Deano?


:facepalm:

Imposter IMO

_________________
Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
shaman
 Post subject: Re: So then
PostPosted: Tue Jan 03, 2017 5:57 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Thu Jul 17, 2003 11:25 pm
Posts: 37636
_j_ wrote:
Hello Tam, Shaman, Meta :)

What is doing a Deano?


hi :cheer:

_________________
Look: http://entoptika.co.uk
Like: http://www.facebook.com/entoptika
Follow: http://twitter.com/entoptika
Flick: https://www.flickr.com/photos/entoptika
Buy: http://shop.entoptika.co.uk
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
jimmy brayks
 Post subject: Re: So then
PostPosted: Wed Jan 04, 2017 6:21 am 
Offline
Site Administrator
Site Administrator
User avatar

Joined: Thu Jun 05, 2003 1:17 am
Posts: 11180
Location: ALL UP IN YOUR PIPES
Dan Badbro_ wrote:
Alright u big spaz. I was once known as Dan Random.

Everyone has changed their names.


i am kraymon

_________________
On Twitter talking bizniss and shit
Purveyor of the egg based setup™
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Display posts from previous:  Sort by  
Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 3 of 3
  [ 41 posts ]  Go to page Previous  1, 2, 3

Board index » OFF TOPIC » OFF TOPIC

All times are UTC [ DST ]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Google [Bot] and 1 guest

You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot post attachments in this forum

Jump to:  
Powered by iwtf.net & thetwopercent.co.uk