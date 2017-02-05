Forum Veteran

Dan Badbro_ wrote: BLista wrote: Dan Badbro_ wrote: A person has 2 children.

1 of them is male.

What are the odds that the other child is also male?

50%



50%

the sex of the first child is irrelevant



I never mentioned the 1st child. Only that 1 is a boy and want to know the odds of the other also being a boy.



50% and 1/4 are both incorrect.



I never mentioned the 1st child. Only that 1 is a boy and want to know the odds of the other also being a boy.

50% and 1/4 are both incorrect.

I thought u guys could maths



51% which is the odds of a baby being a boy. There could have been 10 babies and all boys. Doesnt affect the odds.

