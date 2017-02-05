HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
REGISTER  :  LOGIN  :  OFF TOPIC  :  NEW USERS  :  FORUM INFO
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
ON NOW :: LAZY BOY IS LIVE...
  192K STREAM Launch Radio in WinAMP Launch Radio in Windows Media Player Launch Radio in RealPlayer Launch Radio in iTunes Launch Web Player
SHOW TIMETABLE : CHAT ROOM : DOWNLOAD MP3 ARCHIVES
It is currently Sun Feb 05, 2017 6:36 am




Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 3 of 3
  [ 39 posts ]  Go to page Previous  1, 2, 3
  Previous topic | Next topic 
Author Message
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Fri Jan 27, 2017 5:47 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22146
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Quite

_________________
~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Doomo
PostPosted: Fri Jan 27, 2017 6:11 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11885
Location: cuntford
Dan Badbro_ wrote:
BLista wrote:
Dan Badbro_ wrote:
A person has 2 children.
1 of them is male.
What are the odds that the other child is also male?

50%

the sex of the first child is irrelevant


I never mentioned the 1st child. Only that 1 is a boy and want to know the odds of the other also being a boy.

50% and 1/4 are both incorrect.

I thought u guys could maths


51% which is the odds of a baby being a boy. There could have been 10 babies and all boys. Doesnt affect the odds.

_________________
Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Fri Jan 27, 2017 6:41 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22146
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
FFS

_________________
~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
LTJ_Nukem
PostPosted: Fri Jan 27, 2017 6:43 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Thu May 28, 2009 2:40 pm
Posts: 5642
Location: Space, the final frontier
All this gender assumption is quite sickening tbh. Who knows what those children identify as.

_________________
Image

alex_virr wrote:
I've probably read more science fiction that you have books of any kind in your entire life.

I've read enough already for 2 lifetimes.
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Fri Jan 27, 2017 6:44 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22146
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
http://puzzles.nigelcoldwell.co.uk/fortyfive.htm

_________________
~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
_j_
PostPosted: Sat Feb 04, 2017 9:44 am 
Offline
Noob
Noob

Joined: Fri Dec 16, 2016 2:15 pm
Posts: 23
Dan Badbro_ wrote:
BLista wrote:
Dan Badbro_ wrote:
A person has 2 children.
1 of them is male.
What are the odds that the other child is also male?

50%

the sex of the first child is irrelevant


I never mentioned the 1st child. Only that 1 is a boy and want to know the odds of the other also being a boy.

50% and 1/4 are both incorrect.

I thought u guys could maths


100% if the child is a boy, 0% if it isn't.

What do I win?
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
doughnut
PostPosted: Sat Feb 04, 2017 1:42 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Thu Jul 10, 2003 2:51 pm
Posts: 72895
Location: Rugnut
BLista wrote:
....Tam does:
Image

...what Tam thinks he does:
Image

What Tam actually does:

https://youtu.be/a1R8Rx2db9c?list=RDa1R8Rx2db9c


(cant ever get youtube embed to work on here)

You need to make sure the link looks like this!
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a1R8Rx2db9c

hth

_________________
Oh look I has signature

Image

Don't bother following me on twitter or befriending me on facebook unless of course you want to. kthxbai

One day you know I might even record a mix, and when I do it will be here, don't hold your breath though ;)
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
shaman
PostPosted: Sat Feb 04, 2017 10:01 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Thu Jul 17, 2003 11:25 pm
Posts: 37679
BLista wrote:
....Tam


Who?

_________________
Look: http://entoptika.co.uk
Like: http://www.facebook.com/entoptika
Follow: http://twitter.com/entoptika
Flick: https://www.flickr.com/photos/entoptika
Buy: http://shop.entoptika.co.uk
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
TT_
PostPosted: Sat Feb 04, 2017 11:43 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17600
Location: synth
Image
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Display posts from previous:  Sort by  
Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 3 of 3
  [ 39 posts ]  Go to page Previous  1, 2, 3

Board index » OFF TOPIC » OFF TOPIC

All times are UTC [ DST ]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Yahoo [Bot] and 6 guests

You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot post attachments in this forum

Jump to:  
Powered by iwtf.net & thetwopercent.co.uk