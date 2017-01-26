HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Thu Jan 26, 2017 10:46 am




BLista
 Post subject: What people think....
PostPosted: Wed Dec 14, 2016 8:40 am 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2006 12:37 pm
Posts: 45996
....Tam does:
Image

...what Tam thinks he does:
Image

What Tam actually does:

https://youtu.be/a1R8Rx2db9c?list=RDa1R8Rx2db9c


(cant ever get youtube embed to work on here)


Last edited by BLista on Wed Dec 14, 2016 8:42 am, edited 1 time in total.

Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Wed Dec 14, 2016 8:41 am 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22091
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
I blame The Jews

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


TT_
PostPosted: Thu Dec 15, 2016 9:08 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17542
Location: synth
How did I miss this ?
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Sun Jan 15, 2017 5:46 am 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22091
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Mandela effect

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


TT_
PostPosted: Sun Jan 15, 2017 2:05 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17542
Location: synth
what i really do:

Image
Murtlap
PostPosted: Tue Jan 24, 2017 1:20 pm 
Lurker
Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2017 12:40 pm
Posts: 5
Location: USA
who cares what ppl think
_fries
PostPosted: Tue Jan 24, 2017 2:03 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jul 30, 2007 9:17 am
Posts: 12615
Location: deploying safety wink
welcome to the forum :lo l :

emskina flange wrote:
free the number 1 a cut above some of these other bozos
_j_
PostPosted: Tue Jan 24, 2017 5:00 pm 
Noob
Joined: Fri Dec 16, 2016 2:15 pm
Posts: 17
I always thought Tam made his music with sharp bread knives and a MPC
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Tue Jan 24, 2017 10:48 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22091
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
We need evidence that tam still has hair

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Watoo
PostPosted: Wed Jan 25, 2017 2:07 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sat Aug 27, 2005 6:04 am
Posts: 9453
Location: Manchester
_j_ wrote:
I always thought Tam made his music with sharp bread knives and a MPC


I think it's more regret and caffeine these days.

TT_
PostPosted: Wed Jan 25, 2017 2:10 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17542
Location: synth
Watoo wrote:
_j_ wrote:
I always thought Tam made his music with sharp bread knives and a MPC


I think it's more regret and caffeine these days.



:lol:
TT_
PostPosted: Wed Jan 25, 2017 2:11 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17542
Location: synth
Dan Badbro_ wrote:
We need evidence that tam still has hair


I will put some pubes in the post rad oink IF YOU INSIST
~Lander~
PostPosted: Wed Jan 25, 2017 6:29 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Tue Apr 03, 2007 2:01 pm
Posts: 14590
Location: Bcz Techno
Validate me plz. I care. More than you will ever know.

https://soundcloud.com/leftwingrecordings/a2-stacie-anne-churchman-paddling-pool-leftwing011 I have somehow done a track that has been released. I know, I don't know how either.

LTJ_Nukem wrote:
i'm only here for the signatures


Dan Badbro_ wrote:
Totes deffo


Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Wed Jan 25, 2017 8:52 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22091
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Parking validation approved

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


TT_
PostPosted: Thu Jan 26, 2017 7:39 am 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17542
Location: synth
VALET
