* Full line-up hype - 150 acts! *
Shobaleader One
Atari Teenage Riot
Clark
Dave Clarke
Machinedrum
Evol Intent
Luke Vibert
TQD (Royal-T, DJ Q, Flava D)
DJ Hype
Bogdan Raczynski
Dieselboy
AnD
Otto Von Schirach
Ratpack
Aphrodite
The Black Dog
Sherwood & Pinch
2 Bad Mice
Om Unit
Hellfish
The DJ Producer
Rockwell
Randomer
Reso
Ragga Twins
Aquasky
Foul Play
Ceephax Acid Crew
Lenny Dee
The Liberators
Deekline
Ed Solo
Bong-Ra
Detest
Serial Killaz
Sam Binga
Radium
The Panacea
Elijah & Skilliam
Iglooghost
Cooh
Fragz
Wisp
FLeCK
DJ Trax
Nookie / Cloud 9
Mark Archer / Trackman
Nightwave
Doubtful Guest
Jerome Hill
The Speed Freak
Thrasher
Robyn Chaos
Sickboy
FBD Project
Angel
Holy Goof
Squire of Gothos
Chevron
Mixmaster Morris aka The Irresistible Force
Warlock
dgoHn
Rognvald
Ely Muff
Daed
Henge
Gareth Clarke
Kirsti
Posthuman
Skull Vomit
Electric Kettle
Foxdye
Hitori Tori
Melt Unit
Mandidextrous
Acrnym
X&trick
Shosh OshBegosh
City Guys
Drokkr
Sample Junkie
Mark Forshaw
Ricky Force
Selecta J-Man
Hadean & Gash
Gammy
Yeahhbuzz
Kushti
Shere Kahnn
Are Dada
Dr. Roman vs Skaggy + MC Tall n’ Skinny
Captain Raveman
Marcanta
Fluxrotator
Daniel Araya
Le Haine
Kushti
P-Hocto
Welfare
Infatable Fürher
Undadog
Famine
Christo Bal'derdisco
Sam Fez
DJ Love Love Records
DJ Bi-Furious
Matt:Scratch
Sicknarf
Doomham
Harlem Demolition Crew
Breakforce One
Traffic Cone
E-Coli
CUN7
Akemio Grey
SP
Sandwich of Doom
Unity Scoop 24
Dwarde & Gand
Dave Skywalker
Demon Cabbage
Saint Acid & The Bang Face Hard Crew
Special Guests
Snap!
Goldie Lookin Chain
Blackout Crew
With Takeovers:
Legends of Moving Shadow
PRSPCT - 15 Years Special
I Love Acid
Scandinavian Takeover
St. Paddy’s Day Irish Takeover
Love Love Records
Hard Crew Heroes
* 95% of chalet tickets gone + day tickets also available *http://www.bangface.comhttps://www.facebook.com/events/1820329241533901