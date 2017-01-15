HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Sun Jan 15, 2017 10:07 pm




Lightshapers
 Post subject: Re: tinfoil..?
PostPosted: Thu Jan 05, 2017 7:31 pm 
wasnt sure id see this again

the guy at 16:52 is comedy gold :lol: felt so sorry for his missus :badgrin:


https://soundcloud.com/lightshapers
https://soundcloud.com/lombardiandkostello
Doomo
 Post subject: Re: tinfoil..?
PostPosted: Fri Jan 06, 2017 11:20 am 
:lol: what a fucking lunatic

Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
Lightshapers
 Post subject: Re: tinfoil..?
PostPosted: Fri Jan 06, 2017 7:41 pm 
its amazing :lol: i love the fact that some guy who wraps tinfoil round his bonce, believes hes under attack by 7ft aliens and is stock piling tuna for their return is allowed to own fuck off great big knives :/ :badgrin:

https://soundcloud.com/lightshapers
https://soundcloud.com/lombardiandkostello
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: tinfoil..?
PostPosted: Sun Jan 15, 2017 5:45 am 
Doomo wrote:
Lightshapers wrote:
one for the tinfoil hat crew

andrei karlov


why in none of the pics or video, is there any blood ?

Image

the guy put multiple bullets in his back, then karlov lays on that very white floor but on none of the video footage or images does he appear to bleed, show a pool or even a lil bit of claret :sus:



find that quite strange


not as strange as the picture frame arrangement. who the fuck puts pictures up in that kind of random orientation (between portrait and landscape)? Its rather vexing. Perhaps the guy got shot because of that.


If you look closely they're all stock photos

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


TT_
 Post subject: Re: tinfoil..?
PostPosted: Sun Jan 15, 2017 2:06 pm 
Dan Badbro_ wrote:
Doomo wrote:
Lightshapers wrote:
one for the tinfoil hat crew

andrei karlov


why in none of the pics or video, is there any blood ?

Image

the guy put multiple bullets in his back, then karlov lays on that very white floor but on none of the video footage or images does he appear to bleed, show a pool or even a lil bit of claret :sus:



find that quite strange


not as strange as the picture frame arrangement. who the fuck puts pictures up in that kind of random orientation (between portrait and landscape)? Its rather vexing. Perhaps the guy got shot because of that.


If you look closely they're all stock photos


shaman's gotta earn a crust somehow
TT_
 Post subject: Re: tinfoil..?
PostPosted: Sun Jan 15, 2017 3:07 pm 
Image
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: tinfoil..?
PostPosted: Sun Jan 15, 2017 3:17 pm 
Why is tinfoil shiny on one side?

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


shaman
 Post subject: Re: tinfoil..?
PostPosted: Sun Jan 15, 2017 4:04 pm 
https://www.facebook.com/danny.shine.39 ... =2&theater

Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: tinfoil..?
PostPosted: Sun Jan 15, 2017 5:14 pm 
Who even facebooks?

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


shaman
 Post subject: Re: tinfoil..?
PostPosted: Sun Jan 15, 2017 8:08 pm 
Dan Badbro_ wrote:
Who even forums?


:violin:

T.R.O.
 Post subject: Re: tinfoil..?
PostPosted: Sun Jan 15, 2017 8:45 pm 
is that the guy from Silent Hill?

