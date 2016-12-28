HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Wed Dec 28, 2016 2:42 pm




Author Message
TT_
 Post subject: Re: tinfoil..?
PostPosted: Sun Dec 18, 2016 4:33 am 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17392
Location: synth
Dan Badbro_ wrote:
YouTube professor Griff illuminati


badborg you have provided me with a multitude of sample fodder and for that i thank you

my new kanye meltdown bleak house banger is winging its way to you as we speak
bobby hill
 Post subject: Re: tinfoil..?
PostPosted: Sun Dec 18, 2016 1:12 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Fri Nov 11, 2005 7:26 pm
Posts: 2065
Location: science dance
Dan Badbro_ wrote:
YouTube professor Griff illuminati

:nerv:
don't want to search for the pizzgate stuff - in summary ?

Image
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: tinfoil..?
PostPosted: Mon Dec 19, 2016 5:13 am 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 21986
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Just NWO and cancer is a hoax type stuff tbh

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


TT_
 Post subject: Re: tinfoil..?
PostPosted: Mon Dec 19, 2016 1:33 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17392
Location: synth
bobby hill wrote:
Dan Badbro_ wrote:
YouTube professor Griff illuminati

:nerv:
don't want to search for the pizzgate stuff - in summary ?


Hilary runs a pedo sex ring out of a pizza shop

The establishment will use this as a pretext to shut down the tinfoil crew
Lightshapers
 Post subject: Re: tinfoil..?
PostPosted: Mon Dec 19, 2016 8:53 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Sep 20, 2010 10:54 am
Posts: 6202
Location: ooga chaka ooga chaka ooga ooga ooga chaka
one for the tinfoil hat crew

andrei karlov


why in none of the pics or video, is there any blood ?

Image

the guy put multiple bullets in his back, then karlov lays on that very white floor but on none of the video footage or images does he appear to bleed, show a pool or even a lil bit of claret :sus:



find that quite strange

https://soundcloud.com/lightshapers
https://soundcloud.com/lombardiandkostello
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: tinfoil..?
PostPosted: Tue Dec 20, 2016 4:04 am 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 21986
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
He's a big man... blood is under him imo


Or

It's a false flag. Expect many more in the next few weeks. US needs to go to war before Trump gets in.

It's amazing how many conspiracy theories are already available for this.

In the wider picture, there is totes def something fishy going on.

But so what? The world keeps spinning (or The Dome keeps rotating </flatearth> )

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: tinfoil..?
PostPosted: Tue Dec 20, 2016 5:20 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 21986
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Also his finger is way too long to be real

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Robert The Bulverser
 Post subject: Re: tinfoil..?
PostPosted: Tue Dec 20, 2016 7:59 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Fri Jun 16, 2006 9:41 pm
Posts: 12012
Location: Yer mum.
Meanwhile, New Zealand Prime Minister John Key has resigned after the vet he hired to prove he is not a lizard (in response to a freedom of information request) was found himself to be a lizard, thus throwing into question his lizard-verification credentials.

http://www.ibtimes.co.uk/new-zealand-pm ... le-1436933

Also, triangles.

Synthetic Aperture (NSBRadio) - breakbeat, dnb - 1st & 3rd Wednesdays 9-11pm GMT
Beyond Control (Voice FM, Southampton 103.9FM) - strictly techno - every Sat 11pm-1am
The Precipice (Brap FM) - techno, breakbeat, dnb, psytrance, downtempo, etc - now retired, but archives available here.
Doomo
 Post subject: Re: tinfoil..?
PostPosted: Wed Dec 21, 2016 12:11 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11834
Location: cuntford
Lightshapers wrote:
one for the tinfoil hat crew

andrei karlov


why in none of the pics or video, is there any blood ?

Image

the guy put multiple bullets in his back, then karlov lays on that very white floor but on none of the video footage or images does he appear to bleed, show a pool or even a lil bit of claret :sus:



find that quite strange


not as strange as the picture frame arrangement. who the fuck puts pictures up in that kind of random orientation (between portrait and landscape)? Its rather vexing. Perhaps the guy got shot because of that.

Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
MrNobody01
 Post subject: Re: tinfoil..?
PostPosted: Wed Dec 21, 2016 2:11 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sat Mar 10, 2007 11:28 am
Posts: 2627
Location: hidden in madness
can someone please make me a super tin foil hat please... seems me brain gets hacked every dayz..

fastOsloW sundays 11-13 gmt
let fastOsloW be your dj: fastoslow@mr-nobody.net
fastosloW on myspace: http://www.myspace.com/fastoslow
dont hide the madness.
Image

new mix you can have ;)

Link to track on SoundCloud
TT_
 Post subject: Re: tinfoil..?
PostPosted: Wed Dec 21, 2016 2:31 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17392
Location: synth
nsb = fake news
Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: tinfoil..?
PostPosted: Thu Dec 22, 2016 1:58 am 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 21986
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
It's Real Fake News though

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: tinfoil..?
PostPosted: Thu Dec 22, 2016 2:08 am 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 21986
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
MrNobody01 wrote:
can someone please make me a super tin foil hat please... seems me brain gets hacked every dayz..



Tbh m9 it looks like your lot were/still are right at the heart of it all.

http://www.tnp.no/norway/panorama/5403- ... kes-norway

^^^ This happened... elites got named... The tinfoil hats were donned...

http://www.yournewswire.com/clinton-norway-pedo-ring

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: tinfoil..?
PostPosted: Wed Dec 28, 2016 2:21 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 21986
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Flat earth is a bit far fetched

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


