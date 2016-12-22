Forum Veteran

andrei karlov





why in none of the pics or video, is there any blood ?







the guy put multiple bullets in his back, then karlov lays on that very white floor but on none of the video footage or images does he appear to bleed, show a pool or even a lil bit of claret







not as strange as the picture frame arrangement. who the fuck puts pictures up in that kind of random orientation (between portrait and landscape)? Its rather vexing. Perhaps the guy got shot because of that. not as strange as the picture frame arrangement. who the fuck puts pictures up in that kind of random orientation (between portrait and landscape)? Its rather vexing. Perhaps the guy got shot because of that.

