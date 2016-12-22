Traffic blocking design is much more advanced in the UK than in Europe. According to a police chief on R4 yesterday, we started incorporating this into our cities following 9/11. The Europeans thought it was a UK/ USA problem only and didn't follow suit until many years later.



Belgium barely have any tactical plans to combat terrorism and as such have become a hotbed of planning and related activities.



I guess Europe was never really in it together.



Let's be right though, you can't blame the lorry. Islam is the problem.

