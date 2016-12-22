HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
TT_
PostPosted: Wed Dec 21, 2016 3:37 am 
There's not much anyone can do about a rogue lorry

It's a blunt tool but effective nonetheless

Grim
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Wed Dec 21, 2016 10:13 am 
Traffic blocking design is much more advanced in the UK than in Europe. According to a police chief on R4 yesterday, we started incorporating this into our cities following 9/11. The Europeans thought it was a UK/ USA problem only and didn't follow suit until many years later.

Belgium barely have any tactical plans to combat terrorism and as such have become a hotbed of planning and related activities.

I guess Europe was never really in it together.

Let's be right though, you can't blame the lorry. Islam is the problem.

TT_
PostPosted: Wed Dec 21, 2016 11:00 am 
You're wrong as ever radbro - it's all meat Katie's fault
BLista
PostPosted: Wed Dec 21, 2016 2:15 pm 
Have you seen a single German flag in solidarity for the Germans this week? After Charlie Hebdo the social media was awash with them. Same for other so called attackes in other countries.

But not a sniff of the German flag after the drama at the Berlin markets.

seems the Brits don't like Berliners much either.
T.R.O.
PostPosted: Wed Dec 21, 2016 2:29 pm 
The German social media on the other side is very creative.

#breitscheitplatz
#breidscheidplatz
#breitschreidplatz
#breitscheidsplatz
#breitschatzplatz
#breitbartplatz

:|

Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Thu Dec 22, 2016 2:10 am 
I need an eye test. Those hash tags all looked the same to me.

What's the mood like in Berlin?

