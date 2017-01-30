HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Mon Jan 30, 2017 11:05 am




Lightshapers
 (tune) Mojito Clap
PostPosted: Tue Jul 19, 2016 7:23 pm 
Joined: Mon Sep 20, 2010 10:54 am
Posts: 6220
Location: ooga chaka ooga chaka ooga ooga ooga chaka
dusted off the P-bass and the strat for a little fight with the drum machines & sampler on this one

Link to track on SoundCloud

https://soundcloud.com/lightshapers
https://soundcloud.com/lombardiandkostello


alex_virr
 Re: (tune) Mojito Clap
PostPosted: Thu Jul 21, 2016 1:54 pm 
Joined: Thu Jan 29, 2004 6:13 pm
Posts: 25150
Location: technaux
Liked it a lot. Good stuff man.

Strontium Music

SOUNDCLOUD | FACEBOOK | TWITTER | TUMBLR
Lightshapers
 Re: (tune) Mojito Clap
PostPosted: Thu Jul 21, 2016 7:31 pm 
Joined: Mon Sep 20, 2010 10:54 am
Posts: 6220
Location: ooga chaka ooga chaka ooga ooga ooga chaka
8)

https://soundcloud.com/lightshapers
https://soundcloud.com/lombardiandkostello
MrNobody01
 Re: (tune) Mojito Clap
PostPosted: Fri Jul 22, 2016 8:51 am 
Joined: Sat Mar 10, 2007 11:28 am
Posts: 2637
Location: hidden in madness
very nice very nice track indeed :-)

fastOsloW sundays 11-13 gmt
let fastOsloW be your dj: fastoslow@mr-nobody.net
fastosloW on myspace: http://www.myspace.com/fastoslow
dont hide the madness.
new mix you can have ;)

Link to track on SoundCloud
Doomo
 Re: (tune) Mojito Clap
PostPosted: Fri Jul 22, 2016 8:57 am 
Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11874
Location: cuntford
Yeah quality stuff, sounds organic which is not an easy sound to achieve. Very good use of the samples :sun:

Personally I would boost the top end as it sounds a bit dull, and Im not sure how well the bottom end will translate either as it sounds perhaps a touch boomy in the mid bass but that could be these headphones (I'm not that familiar with them)

Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
Lightshapers
 Re: (tune) Mojito Clap
PostPosted: Fri Jul 22, 2016 6:28 pm 
Joined: Mon Sep 20, 2010 10:54 am
Posts: 6220
Location: ooga chaka ooga chaka ooga ooga ooga chaka
cheers all

damo - only the first bounce/"rough" master, translates ok on my 305's & sub, tannoys, iphone buds, sennys and k702's

tbf i think the production on these two is prob similar to how it will end up

Link to track on SoundCloud


Link to track on SoundCloud

https://soundcloud.com/lightshapers
https://soundcloud.com/lombardiandkostello
Protoplasym
 Re: (tune) Mojito Clap
PostPosted: Mon Jan 30, 2017 3:49 am 
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:08 am
Posts: 22
I love the Bassline. The sample work is driving for being so minimal and loopy (as is most House I well understand). The Breakdown is really lush feeling, I quite like the manipulation on that sample for sure (if you constructed that yourself I wouldn't mind knowing what you did there). 4:30 - I love that guitar with delay, or whatever that is, it's very chill.

Solid chunk of House, the Production sounds solid on my cheap PC speakers. Fun Mixout.
