Magic Fantasy
 Post subject: 135bpm Breaks track
PostPosted: Wed Jul 06, 2016 1:33 pm 
Joined: Wed Jul 06, 2016 10:50 am
Posts: 3
Location: London
Hi I'm new to this forum, just checking around seeing what it's like. Thought I would share my new tune with you


Link to track on SoundCloud

Appreciate some feedback as haven't made this style in a while.

Magic


Protoplasym
 Post subject: Re: 135bpm Breaks track
PostPosted: Wed Jan 04, 2017 1:44 am 
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:08 am
Posts: 9
The Break is chunky and the Production sounds great on my cheap PC speakers.

That Lead @ 1:25 is fun with the minor Transpositioning at the end of each note... oh yeah, it goes really well with that Xylophone. I love what you did with those vocals on the Breakdown, trippy, oldschool, but with a nice newer feeling edge to them.

Love the Bass coming out of the Breakdown, it reminds me of Phantom Beats, "Growler" somewhat. The low end is similar. :tuna:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HK-fijmI3A4

The 2nd Breakdown is KILLER!!!! I would lose my shit on the floor at this point. :yesyes: I envision the build going down slightly differently, but it rocks the way you sequenced it. By 5:13, I'm wanting to hear the vocal sequence slowly fade away with a minor volume ramp. 5:42 - perfect place to drop it and for the DJ to start his Beatmatch or the actual Mix.

Solid Mixout, jam of a tune, I'd play the hell out of this!
TT_
 Post subject: Re: 135bpm Breaks track
PostPosted: Wed Jan 04, 2017 8:03 pm 
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17424
Location: synth
sounds pretty good

the vocal is a bit chaotic - too much reverb

beats could be a bit tougher mixwise
