Lurker

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:08 am

Posts: 9





That Lead @ 1:25 is fun with the minor Transpositioning at the end of each note... oh yeah, it goes really well with that Xylophone. I love what you did with those vocals on the Breakdown, trippy, oldschool, but with a nice newer feeling edge to them.



Love the Bass coming out of the Breakdown, it reminds me of Phantom Beats, "Growler" somewhat. The low end is similar.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HK-fijmI3A4



The 2nd Breakdown is KILLER!!!! I would lose my shit on the floor at this point. I envision the build going down slightly differently, but it rocks the way you sequenced it. By 5:13, I'm wanting to hear the vocal sequence slowly fade away with a minor volume ramp. 5:42 - perfect place to drop it and for the DJ to start his Beatmatch or the actual Mix.



