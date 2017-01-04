HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
REGISTER  :  LOGIN  :  OFF TOPIC  :  NEW USERS  :  FORUM INFO
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
ON NOW :: ADVANCED BREAKBEAT SESSIONS WITH ROLLSROYCE AND PILLFORM...
  192K STREAM Launch Radio in WinAMP Launch Radio in Windows Media Player Launch Radio in RealPlayer Launch Radio in iTunes Launch Web Player
SHOW TIMETABLE : CHAT ROOM : DOWNLOAD MP3 ARCHIVES
It is currently Wed Jan 04, 2017 2:17 am




Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 10 posts ] 
  Previous topic | Next topic 
Author Message
~Lander~
PostPosted: Sat Jun 25, 2016 8:58 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Apr 03, 2007 2:01 pm
Posts: 14586
Location: Bcz Techno
I made a track about my feelingz on Brexit.

https://soundcloud.com/stacieannechurch ... ne/s-fzDjs

:(

_________________
https://soundcloud.com/leftwingrecordings/a2-stacie-anne-churchman-paddling-pool-leftwing011 I have somehow done a track that has been released. I know, I don't know how either.

LTJ_Nukem wrote:
i'm only here for the signatures


Dan Badbro_ wrote:
Totes deffo


Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on OrkutShare on DiggShare on MySpaceShare on DeliciousShare on Technorati
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
alex_virr
PostPosted: Sun Jun 26, 2016 2:31 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Thu Jan 29, 2004 6:13 pm
Posts: 25148
Location: technaux
I like this a lot. That bleepy vibe is killer. Also like the super eerie frozen pad sounds that come in just before the breakdown. Proper rolling business.

Super darkside overall, which is good. Only gripe with the production is everything sounds kinda quiet. I'm listeing on my studio headphones and they're on full and its still not that loud. You could be getting a lot more juice out of this mix with a bit more limiting and or compression I think. Everything sounds good though.

_________________
Strontium Music

Image

SOUNDCLOUD | FACEBOOK | TWITTER | TUMBLR
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Doomo
PostPosted: Mon Jun 27, 2016 10:10 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11841
Location: cuntford
Yep. all the elements are really great and proper darkside without being overly aggressive. I think the mix down needs a bit of work. The hi hats sound a little quiet and could do with some width. All of the elements except the kick drum and sub bass note need to be quite a bit louder. I would also be inclined to overlay the kick with the high frequency click / pop of another kick to give it some clarity. At the moment the kick sounds like a its running through a low pass filter.

_________________
Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
~Lander~
PostPosted: Mon Jun 27, 2016 10:43 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Apr 03, 2007 2:01 pm
Posts: 14586
Location: Bcz Techno
Hey guize,

thanks :lurve:

I made it when I was a bit wonky and I was on some speakers I am not familiar with so I was airing on the side of caution with the mix.

Yeah, the kick is filtered to fuckery actually. I could bang a micro kick on there when I am in and on my proper speakers (after GoT obvs) I think the kick and the bass are the only thing I have compression on thus far. I still don't "get" compression (like, the basics yeah) so always use it sparingly.

_________________
https://soundcloud.com/leftwingrecordings/a2-stacie-anne-churchman-paddling-pool-leftwing011 I have somehow done a track that has been released. I know, I don't know how either.

LTJ_Nukem wrote:
i'm only here for the signatures


Dan Badbro_ wrote:
Totes deffo


Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
alex_virr
PostPosted: Wed Jun 29, 2016 11:00 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Thu Jan 29, 2004 6:13 pm
Posts: 25148
Location: technaux
Hey Lander send me the stems!

_________________
Strontium Music

Image

SOUNDCLOUD | FACEBOOK | TWITTER | TUMBLR
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
~Lander~
PostPosted: Thu Jun 30, 2016 8:50 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Apr 03, 2007 2:01 pm
Posts: 14586
Location: Bcz Techno
Hai Alex, sure. I have made some changes but I'll up them this weekend :)

_________________
https://soundcloud.com/leftwingrecordings/a2-stacie-anne-churchman-paddling-pool-leftwing011 I have somehow done a track that has been released. I know, I don't know how either.

LTJ_Nukem wrote:
i'm only here for the signatures


Dan Badbro_ wrote:
Totes deffo


Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
mrlapes
PostPosted: Mon Jul 04, 2016 12:05 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Wed Oct 31, 2007 9:38 pm
Posts: 1873
Location: outside your house with a gun
so your feelings on brexit are you want to go to a dirty rave and have it large?!

the track was good, really nice percussion, i think it had more of a cohesive flow then some of your others. it was very quiet though.

_________________
88bpm shiz


Link to track on SoundCloud

new track out


Link to track on SoundCloud

you gettin, you gettin, you gettin

--------------------------------------------------

http://www.soundcloud.com/audiodropout - full of mediocrity
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
~Lander~
PostPosted: Mon Jul 04, 2016 2:20 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Apr 03, 2007 2:01 pm
Posts: 14586
Location: Bcz Techno
Thanks mrlapes :lurve:

I was totally obliterated when I made it :chin: I have since fixed the volume issues and added compression and saturation :)

_________________
https://soundcloud.com/leftwingrecordings/a2-stacie-anne-churchman-paddling-pool-leftwing011 I have somehow done a track that has been released. I know, I don't know how either.

LTJ_Nukem wrote:
i'm only here for the signatures


Dan Badbro_ wrote:
Totes deffo


Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Magic Fantasy
PostPosted: Wed Jul 06, 2016 11:20 am 
Offline
Lurker
Lurker

Joined: Wed Jul 06, 2016 10:50 am
Posts: 3
Location: London
You've got something with this track, very nice and pleasing to the ears.
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Protoplasym
PostPosted: Wed Jan 04, 2017 1:32 am 
Offline
Lurker
Lurker

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:08 am
Posts: 9
I tried to listen but the track is set to private.
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Display posts from previous:  Sort by  
Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 10 posts ] 

Board index » BREAKS, BEATS, BASS, MUSIC » PRODUCTION

All times are UTC [ DST ]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Yahoo [Bot] and 0 guests

You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot post attachments in this forum

Jump to:  
Powered by iwtf.net & thetwopercent.co.uk