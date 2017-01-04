Forum Veteran

Joined: Tue Apr 03, 2007 2:01 pm

Posts: 14586

Location: Bcz Techno





thanks



I made it when I was a bit wonky and I was on some speakers I am not familiar with so I was airing on the side of caution with the mix.



Yeah, the kick is filtered to fuckery actually. I could bang a micro kick on there when I am in and on my proper speakers (after GoT obvs) I think the kick and the bass are the only thing I have compression on thus far. I still don't "get" compression (like, the basics yeah) so always use it sparingly. Hey guize,thanksI made it when I was a bit wonky and I was on some speakers I am not familiar with so I was airing on the side of caution with the mix.Yeah, the kick is filtered to fuckery actually. I could bang a micro kick on there when I am in and on my proper speakers (after GoT obvs) I think the kick and the bass are the only thing I have compression on thus far. I still don't "get" compression (like, the basics yeah) so always use it sparingly.

_________________

I have somehow done a track that has been released. I know, I don't know how either.



LTJ_Nukem wrote: i'm only here for the signatures



Dan Badbro_ wrote: Totes deffo _________________ https://soundcloud.com/leftwingrecordings/a2-stacie-anne-churchman-paddling-pool-leftwing011 I have somehow done a track that has been released. I know, I don't know how either.



