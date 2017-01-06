HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
REGISTER  :  LOGIN  :  OFF TOPIC  :  NEW USERS  :  FORUM INFO
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
ON NOW :: BBB3SOMESHOW / JJPINKMAN SHOW...
  192K STREAM Launch Radio in WinAMP Launch Radio in Windows Media Player Launch Radio in RealPlayer Launch Radio in iTunes Launch Web Player
SHOW TIMETABLE : CHAT ROOM : DOWNLOAD MP3 ARCHIVES
It is currently Fri Jan 06, 2017 11:37 pm




Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 2 posts ] 
  Previous topic | Next topic 
Author Message
Lightshapers
PostPosted: Wed Jun 01, 2016 7:58 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Sep 20, 2010 10:54 am
Posts: 6206
Location: ooga chaka ooga chaka ooga ooga ooga chaka
more aaaauuuuz muzak


Link to track on SoundCloud

_________________
https://soundcloud.com/lightshapers
https://soundcloud.com/lombardiandkostello


Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on OrkutShare on DiggShare on MySpaceShare on DeliciousShare on Technorati
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Protoplasym
PostPosted: Fri Jan 06, 2017 11:14 pm 
Offline
Noob
Noob

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:08 am
Posts: 12
Funky chunk of House. I like the vocal and the guitar is definitely fun. The Production is huge, but no distortion on my cheap PC speakers. I'd love to hear a Breakbeat remix of this... it's begging for it.
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Display posts from previous:  Sort by  
Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 2 posts ] 

Board index » BREAKS, BEATS, BASS, MUSIC » PRODUCTION

All times are UTC [ DST ]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 2 guests

You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot post attachments in this forum

Jump to:  
Powered by iwtf.net & thetwopercent.co.uk