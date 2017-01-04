https://soundcloud.com/audiodropout/aud ... disco-clip
The other two weren't available any longer. I'm checking this ^ one out. Very smooth tune, I love the laid back vibe!!!
The Production is top notch, everything is sitting well, loud and clear, crisp and bright. Oh wow, that rasta vocal is fun. 1:39 - I would looooove to hear some Scratching. Fantastic
you added some misc. cuts and scratches, but I was really hoping for something more pronounced like a full on 32-64 measure Scratch with Ahh or Fresh.
This tune is super fun, I'd love to cut to it!
:rock: