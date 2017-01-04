HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
mrlapes
 [TUNE] Hudson No Lick
PostPosted: Sat Apr 02, 2016 5:55 pm 
Link to track on SoundCloud

sort of downtempo/funky breaks

cheers.

even though it won't win any awards for pushing musical boundaries, i liked it
production sounded solid and appropriate for the sampled, catskills records type of vibe

https://soundcloud.com/audiodropout/aud ... disco-clip

The other two weren't available any longer. I'm checking this ^ one out. Very smooth tune, I love the laid back vibe!!! :pimp: The Production is top notch, everything is sitting well, loud and clear, crisp and bright. Oh wow, that rasta vocal is fun. 1:39 - I would looooove to hear some Scratching. Fantastic :yesyes: you added some misc. cuts and scratches, but I was really hoping for something more pronounced like a full on 32-64 measure Scratch with Ahh or Fresh.

This tune is super fun, I'd love to cut to it!
:rock:
