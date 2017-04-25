"Clap Your Hands" - The Hats are kind of bright, sounds like you EQed 'em that way on purpose so I'm sure it's a taste thing. Cool vocal sample, I like it pitched down, makes it a smidge less Housey that way. I like the two Lead Basses working off of each other... good 3rd or 4th tune in a House Set, "about to get things going" type of tune imo.



2:03 - I like that gated lead that sounds underneath everything, it gets faded away each time it's sounded/depressed, I wish it was constant. All the higher pitched vocal snippets are strange, but work well with the main vocal.



3:44 - Coming out of the Breakdown, I was hoping for some progression on the two Bass Leads. Some minor key additions and perhaps a Filter edit every now and then as a Fill, every 16 measures perhaps.



Overall the Mixdown sounds good, albeit a smidge hot to my ears.

