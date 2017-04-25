HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Tue Apr 25, 2017 2:38 am




alex_virr
 Post subject: [tune] clap your hands
PostPosted: Sun Feb 14, 2016 9:56 pm 
Joined: Thu Jan 29, 2004 6:13 pm
Posts: 25164
Location: technaux
New housey ish thing I did. :yesyes:


Link to track on SoundCloud

Strontium Music

Image

SOUNDCLOUD | FACEBOOK | TWITTER | TUMBLR


bobby hill
PostPosted: Mon Feb 15, 2016 4:00 pm 
Joined: Fri Nov 11, 2005 7:26 pm
Posts: 2167
Location: science dance
all present and correct but -
the "housey" beats and more "bass muzik" bass didn't sit right on my earholes
- i dunno though - do you play this type of stuff out ?
Doomo
PostPosted: Mon Feb 15, 2016 4:04 pm 
Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11976
Location: cuntford
I like it all, except for the intermittant heavily distorted bassline fills. I think they are too heavy and dark for the track.

Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
jimmy brayks
PostPosted: Mon Feb 15, 2016 6:18 pm 
Joined: Thu Jun 05, 2003 1:17 am
Posts: 11182
Location: ALL UP IN YOUR PIPES
banger until 1:07, not sure about that lead bass noise at all man

On Twitter talking bizniss and shit
Purveyor of the egg based setup™
alex_virr
PostPosted: Mon Feb 15, 2016 7:12 pm 
Joined: Thu Jan 29, 2004 6:13 pm
Posts: 25164
Location: technaux
ok, thats cool. I like that sound but if you guys aren't feeling it, I'll try something else.

Strontium Music

Image

SOUNDCLOUD | FACEBOOK | TWITTER | TUMBLR
alex_virr
PostPosted: Tue Feb 16, 2016 8:47 pm 
Joined: Thu Jan 29, 2004 6:13 pm
Posts: 25164
Location: technaux
so I replaced the noisey bass with a couple of other sounds - hopefully not as jarring as the last one lol. let me know what you think.

Strontium Music

Image

SOUNDCLOUD | FACEBOOK | TWITTER | TUMBLR
jimmy brayks
PostPosted: Tue Feb 16, 2016 9:28 pm 
Joined: Thu Jun 05, 2003 1:17 am
Posts: 11182
Location: ALL UP IN YOUR PIPES
i like it, the new sound/melody is kind of obvious, but it kind of works

On Twitter talking bizniss and shit
Purveyor of the egg based setup™
alex_virr
PostPosted: Wed Feb 17, 2016 1:47 am 
Joined: Thu Jan 29, 2004 6:13 pm
Posts: 25164
Location: technaux
yeah it needs finessing its a bit ho hum still.

Strontium Music

Image

SOUNDCLOUD | FACEBOOK | TWITTER | TUMBLR
Doomo
PostPosted: Wed Feb 17, 2016 10:42 am 
Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11976
Location: cuntford
much better.

Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
mrlapes
PostPosted: Wed Feb 17, 2016 12:29 pm 
Joined: Wed Oct 31, 2007 9:38 pm
Posts: 1874
Location: outside your house with a gun
only listening to the 2nd version -

i really liked the intro, those little vocal snippets and pads - was one of you better ones imo, can see this working

88bpm shiz


Link to track on SoundCloud

new track out


Link to track on SoundCloud

you gettin, you gettin, you gettin

--------------------------------------------------

http://www.soundcloud.com/audiodropout - full of mediocrity
Protoplasym
PostPosted: Mon Apr 24, 2017 11:51 pm 
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:08 am
Posts: 40
"Clap Your Hands" - The Hats are kind of bright, sounds like you EQed 'em that way on purpose so I'm sure it's a taste thing. Cool vocal sample, I like it pitched down, makes it a smidge less Housey that way. I like the two Lead Basses working off of each other... good 3rd or 4th tune in a House Set, "about to get things going" type of tune imo.

2:03 - I like that gated lead that sounds underneath everything, it gets faded away each time it's sounded/depressed, I wish it was constant. All the higher pitched vocal snippets are strange, but work well with the main vocal.

3:44 - Coming out of the Breakdown, I was hoping for some progression on the two Bass Leads. Some minor key additions and perhaps a Filter edit every now and then as a Fill, every 16 measures perhaps.

Overall the Mixdown sounds good, albeit a smidge hot to my ears.

https://soundcloud.com/protoplasym
