2:00ish, the resonance modulation on your Mid-range Bass layer is a little bleedy, but sounds cool nonetheless. 3:07, I like that woodblock element, the pitching and transposition edits on it are neat. I love how over the course of its use, the resonance leads up to it sounding like a Lead, and then you ran the last note through some Reverb, nice edit.



Solid Mixout albeit a lil bland, overall a fun tune to use early in a House Mix. The Production is big, sounds great on my cheap PC speakers.





"TUNDRA" - Great Intro, I'd love mixing this with some Progressive House tuneage. This is great, reminds me of Max Graham's work. The Breakdown is solid! The Filter Modulation and Filtering on the Bass and Lead is on point.



2:07-2:08, I heard a nasty pop there, could be the Soundcloud player, but it sounds every time I play those two seconds. Fyi



2:40ish, I love that triplettish percussive layer, really adds some nice movement to an otherwise minimal drumloop. Shakers work well. 3:15, nice, I was wanting some kind of modulation progression there and what you did is perfect. 3:32, nice, you started modulating your Mid-range Bass layer, sounds like an LFO hooked up to the Filter Mod on that layer... works really well... very Techy.



The 2nd Breakdown is really cool... I like the simple Tiestoish Lead, I wish there was a cool vocal sample here, something that really identifies the tune. I think that was a pretty big missed opportunity.



5:00 - 6:30, I appreciate the various progression the Lead went through, subtle, but with enough variety to make it spicey and interesting... 3rd Breakdown could have another vocal sample imho.



