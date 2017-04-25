HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Tue Apr 25, 2017 2:38 am




Tameloop
PostPosted: Tue Feb 09, 2016 9:44 am 
Offline
Lurker
Lurker

Joined: Tue Feb 09, 2016 8:11 am
Posts: 9
Location: Austin, Texas (U.S.)
Would love any and all feedback :)
really just looking for other people who are into this kind of music

heavier tune:

Link to track on SoundCloud

Other kind of tune:

Link to track on SoundCloud

Thanks in advance to those who even just give it a listen :)
(also, I'm new to nuskoolbreaks. Any suggestions on what I should check out here, production-related?)


Doomo
PostPosted: Tue Feb 09, 2016 1:07 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11976
Location: cuntford
The production quality sounds great. In my opinion the tunes are lacking a little in musical content and get a touch monotonous after a while. The top 3 tracks on your page are all in the same key and follow the same bass line pattern. Each to their own though, and I'm sure they would sound fantastic over a big system.

alex_virr
PostPosted: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:10 am 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Thu Jan 29, 2004 6:13 pm
Posts: 25164
Location: technaux
sound like bangers to me. hekkers.

its not music I listen to really but I think they're really well done. also dont worry about writing everything in the same key, its what everyone does. ;)

Strontium Music

Image

SOUNDCLOUD | FACEBOOK | TWITTER | TUMBLR
Protoplasym
PostPosted: Mon Apr 24, 2017 11:38 pm 
Noob
Noob
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:08 am
Posts: 40
"CHRONO" - Fun mixable Intro. Cool triplet type fills on your Mid-range Bass layer. All the misc. edits during the Mixable beginning leading until the break @ 1:30 are cute. I love the reverb on that Snaredrum during the Breakdown.

2:00ish, the resonance modulation on your Mid-range Bass layer is a little bleedy, but sounds cool nonetheless. 3:07, I like that woodblock element, the pitching and transposition edits on it are neat. I love how over the course of its use, the resonance leads up to it sounding like a Lead, and then you ran the last note through some Reverb, nice edit.

Solid Mixout albeit a lil bland, overall a fun tune to use early in a House Mix. The Production is big, sounds great on my cheap PC speakers.


"TUNDRA" - Great Intro, I'd love mixing this with some Progressive House tuneage. This is great, reminds me of Max Graham's work. The Breakdown is solid! The Filter Modulation and Filtering on the Bass and Lead is on point.

2:07-2:08, I heard a nasty pop there, could be the Soundcloud player, but it sounds every time I play those two seconds. Fyi

2:40ish, I love that triplettish percussive layer, really adds some nice movement to an otherwise minimal drumloop. Shakers work well. 3:15, nice, I was wanting some kind of modulation progression there and what you did is perfect. 3:32, nice, you started modulating your Mid-range Bass layer, sounds like an LFO hooked up to the Filter Mod on that layer... works really well... very Techy.

The 2nd Breakdown is really cool... I like the simple Tiestoish Lead, I wish there was a cool vocal sample here, something that really identifies the tune. I think that was a pretty big missed opportunity.

5:00 - 6:30, I appreciate the various progression the Lead went through, subtle, but with enough variety to make it spicey and interesting... 3rd Breakdown could have another vocal sample imho.

Solid Mixout, Production is slamming! I'd play this and I would have bought it on vinyl back in the day. :yesyes:

https://soundcloud.com/protoplasym
