It is currently Fri Apr 07, 2017 1:52 pm




~Lander~
PostPosted: Mon Feb 01, 2016 7:06 pm 
Easy guzie, been a while since I posted here. This has been mastered and it set for release next month (I think, you know how these things go....)

Would appreciate some feedback as I am now thinking WTF, what am I doing, do you even music, Bro.

https://soundcloud.com/stacieannechurch ... er/s-5nDpt

https://soundcloud.com/leftwingrecordings/a2-stacie-anne-churchman-paddling-pool-leftwing011 I have somehow done a track that has been released. I know, I don't know how either.

alex_virr
PostPosted: Mon Feb 01, 2016 9:45 pm 
Hey S-A this sounds fantastic. Deep, lush, slightly terrifying in a good way. Definitely can see this as a set opener for a closing set or something like that. Heaps of space.

One thing I did notice is the track is downloadable which you might want to change if its being released.

alex_virr
PostPosted: Mon Feb 01, 2016 9:48 pm 
The sounds in this remind me of the Dune soundtrack in a big way. Was that intentional??

bobby hill
PostPosted: Mon Feb 01, 2016 9:58 pm 
everything in its right place

Doomo
PostPosted: Tue Feb 02, 2016 9:44 am 
Sounds decent to me. Different but in a good way

~Lander~
PostPosted: Tue Feb 02, 2016 11:40 am 
Why do I always get the Dune comments?? :lol: 100% unintentional. I was in a fucking mhaoooosive mood when I made it :lol: Stopped it being D/L thanks for that, just had it as that for the people putting it out.

I think it sounds different as I was in such a bad mood :lol:

alex_virr
PostPosted: Tue Feb 02, 2016 11:49 am 
~Lander~ wrote:
Why do I always get the Dune comments?? :lol: 100% unintentional. I was in a fucking mhaoooosive mood when I made it :lol: Stopped it being D/L thanks for that, just had it as that for the people putting it out.

I think it sounds different as I was in such a bad mood :lol:


All good. Must have been something to do with the synths. Its great regardless.

~Lander~
PostPosted: Tue Feb 02, 2016 12:22 pm 
I have Dune on my to watch list, maybe I shouldn't watch again or I will go more Dune :lol:

Protoplasym
PostPosted: Mon Feb 06, 2017 10:06 pm 
It sounds like something that'd be played in a Techno Set laaaaate, late... after a peak show perhaps. This is Sun coming up type tunage. I wish there was a Snare Drum, but I understand the feel of the tune. I really like the deep and moody Pads.

mrlapes
PostPosted: Fri Feb 10, 2017 12:16 am 
banger! mix sounds great, good work.

what's the label?

innocent bystander
PostPosted: Mon Mar 27, 2017 1:56 pm 
~Lander~ wrote:
I have Dune on my to watch list, maybe I shouldn't watch again or I will go more Dune :lol:


don't bother. it's shit.
~Lander~
PostPosted: Fri Mar 31, 2017 10:43 am 
Guys, why are you listening to this a year later? :lol:

It came out on an Earthings Compilation. You know, becuase I am Vegan as fuck. It also got reviewed in...The Daily Sport(!)

I'll fire it over to you if you want it.

Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Fri Apr 07, 2017 1:35 pm 
I don't belong here

