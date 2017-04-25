HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Tue Apr 25, 2017 2:38 am




alex_virr
 Post subject: [UK bass] Roll with Us
PostPosted: Wed Jan 27, 2016 1:01 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Thu Jan 29, 2004 6:13 pm
Posts: 25164
Location: technaux
Last tune for my next Ep. Thought I'd give it the acid test on here before sending off for mastering. :)


Link to track on SoundCloud

Doomo
PostPosted: Wed Jan 27, 2016 3:47 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11976
Location: cuntford
Only played through laptop speakers but sounds decent to me. I like the deep breakdowns :)

mrlapes
PostPosted: Thu Jan 28, 2016 11:47 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Wed Oct 31, 2007 9:38 pm
Posts: 1874
Location: outside your house with a gun
crappy headphones at work - but mix sounds good, some nice elements throughout

Tameloop
PostPosted: Tue Feb 09, 2016 8:53 am 
Offline
Lurker
Lurker

Joined: Tue Feb 09, 2016 8:11 am
Posts: 9
Location: Austin, Texas (U.S.)
dig the ambiguous eerie vocals
Lightshapers
PostPosted: Wed Feb 17, 2016 12:04 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Sep 20, 2010 10:54 am
Posts: 6236
Location: ooga chaka ooga chaka ooga ooga ooga chaka
8)

Doomo
PostPosted: Wed Feb 17, 2016 5:43 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11976
Location: cuntford
Tameloop wrote:
dig the ambiguous eerie vocals


I has that sample packz too :)

Protoplasym
PostPosted: Tue Apr 25, 2017 12:00 am 
Offline
Noob
Noob
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:08 am
Posts: 40
"Roll with Us" - I'm a sucker for anything Gated. Production is big on this one, sounds great at high volume on my cheap PC speakers. The vocal is pretty. The far right panned Clap Snare needs to be balanced... I'm assuming that will be done coming out of the Breakdown.

The Ring Modulation on the Lead during the Breakdown is interesting, fun sound. I think that Clap Snare needs to be offset by something in the left side of the sound stage, that and it's louder than your main SD which I don't understand, it basically undermines your main SD imo.

The Rolling Bassline is fun, I like the misc. edits and fills done on it to keep it interesting. 2:32 - I wish that Pad you introduced there came in slower and wasn't full volume until 2:48, a slow attack on it could have been used to interesting effect imo. Slamming it in on that one at 2:32 was abrubt for me.

3:17 - The Housey Organ stabs are welcome, but sound too plain for me, wish you treated them the same way you did your Bass. Those reverbed Lead "hits" during the Outro are beautiful.

Overall not my cup of tea, but a solid tune for sure.

