"Roll with Us" - I'm a sucker for anything Gated. Production is big on this one, sounds great at high volume on my cheap PC speakers. The vocal is pretty. The far right panned Clap Snare needs to be balanced... I'm assuming that will be done coming out of the Breakdown.



The Ring Modulation on the Lead during the Breakdown is interesting, fun sound. I think that Clap Snare needs to be offset by something in the left side of the sound stage, that and it's louder than your main SD which I don't understand, it basically undermines your main SD imo.



The Rolling Bassline is fun, I like the misc. edits and fills done on it to keep it interesting. 2:32 - I wish that Pad you introduced there came in slower and wasn't full volume until 2:48, a slow attack on it could have been used to interesting effect imo. Slamming it in on that one at 2:32 was abrubt for me.



3:17 - The Housey Organ stabs are welcome, but sound too plain for me, wish you treated them the same way you did your Bass. Those reverbed Lead "hits" during the Outro are beautiful.



Overall not my cup of tea, but a solid tune for sure.

_________________

https://soundcloud.com/protoplasym _________________



