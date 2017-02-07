Noob

1:30 - Nice, give the listener a chance to enjoy the Filter opening and closing in all its glory, right into the Breakdown... it works well with that glassy sounding Pad (wish there was more of that coming out of the Breakdown).



2:00 - 2:45 I wish there was a Lead or Percussive bit doing something exciting during this section. It works well as a 'break it down and shake your ass' section, but the Techy part of me wants more elements.



2:45 - I hear all kinds of staccato stabs with delay going on, that would have livened it up for me.



The Mix-out should be super fun considering how minimal it is, I bet it works really well with most Break tunes.



