It is currently Tue Feb 07, 2017 8:38 am




Nick Z
 Post subject: [TUNE]
PostPosted: Thu Jan 14, 2016 12:58 am 
Joined: Sun Mar 19, 2006 1:51 am
Posts: 173
Dub Bananez - Battling Octopus

https://soundcloud.com/dub-bananez/dub- ... ng-octopus

We were going for an Old School Electro VS. Nu Skool breaks vibe while writing this song. We recently went threw and listened to hundreds of 90's Florida Funky Breaks records and that is where the inspiration is coming from (Thanks again Sam Champlin & Shane Munoz). Most of the sounds are Serum and Access Virus Ti sounds recorded and loaded into the Serum wave tables. Lovely Roserinyes/Ellie Rose Paris wrote the melodies. If you want the files to take a stab at doing a remix please let us know. Thanks for listening, enjoy!

Nick and Erina Z
http://www.indajunglerecording.com/
http://www.beatbiz.net/artist.php?USERID=493


Protoplasym
 Post subject: Re: [TUNE]
PostPosted: Mon Feb 06, 2017 10:03 pm 
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:08 am
Posts: 26
Fun Intro, sounds like the Jungle is waking up and getting ready for a Set. Perfect use of the, "check this out" sample right before the Breakdown. Mmmm, I like the Drop a lot, intelligent and quirky. Very Techy with the calculated Filter Modulation, well done.

1:30 - Nice, give the listener a chance to enjoy the Filter opening and closing in all its glory, right into the Breakdown... it works well with that glassy sounding Pad (wish there was more of that coming out of the Breakdown).

2:00 - 2:45 I wish there was a Lead or Percussive bit doing something exciting during this section. It works well as a 'break it down and shake your ass' section, but the Techy part of me wants more elements.

2:45 - I hear all kinds of staccato stabs with delay going on, that would have livened it up for me.

The Mix-out should be super fun considering how minimal it is, I bet it works really well with most Break tunes.

The Production sounds great on my cheap PC speakers, everything is loud and crisp and I hear no distortion at high volumes. This would make a great 2nd tune in Breaks Set imo. :)

https://soundcloud.com/protoplasym
