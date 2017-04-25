HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
innocent bystander
 House thing from me.
PostPosted: Tue Jan 12, 2016 8:10 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran

Joined: Wed Jul 09, 2003 2:59 pm
Posts: 42327
Location: getting it wrong
https://soundcloud.com/blackdogindustri ... -foundling

I made this deep haus thing recently. First thing I've done in ages, electronica wise.

Let me know what you think.


superbrew
 Re: House thing from me.
PostPosted: Tue Jan 12, 2016 9:34 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Thu Apr 10, 2008 1:45 pm
Posts: 2021
Location: England
Great stuff, did feel like it was very mono focused but solid groove
innocent bystander
 Re: House thing from me.
PostPosted: Tue Jan 12, 2016 11:25 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran

Joined: Wed Jul 09, 2003 2:59 pm
Posts: 42327
Location: getting it wrong
maybe i need to widen some of the delays and pan some of the riddims wider too.

Cheers!
Doomo
 Re: House thing from me.
PostPosted: Wed Jan 13, 2016 10:58 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 11976
Location: cuntford
Doesn't sound overly mono to me. Perhaps some of the little noises could be panned but otherwise Id say it was ok on width. The only thing I felt it was missing was some gentle percussion to help it groove along. Otherwise sounds great :D . I like the chords

The chords perhaps dominate a little too much at times. Maybe reduce the wet signal of the deley / reverb or incrase the tail decay so its is a touch quieter in the mix after the initial chord hit ... if that's possible

innocent bystander
 Re: House thing from me.
PostPosted: Wed Jan 13, 2016 12:15 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran

Joined: Wed Jul 09, 2003 2:59 pm
Posts: 42327
Location: getting it wrong
cheers doomo.

I think part of the chords issue is that I've done a hatchet job on the 'mastering' so have lost some of the dynamics in the delays. I shall amend that.
~Lander~
 Re: House thing from me.
PostPosted: Wed Jan 13, 2016 12:32 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Apr 03, 2007 2:01 pm
Posts: 14660
Location: Bcz Techno
It is great to hear you making this kind of thing :) Still love it :)

alex_virr
 Re: House thing from me.
PostPosted: Thu Jan 14, 2016 7:25 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Thu Jan 29, 2004 6:13 pm
Posts: 25164
Location: technaux
Really good! Loved it. Deep vibes :yesyes: :yesyes:

Tameloop
 Re: House thing from me.
PostPosted: Tue Feb 09, 2016 8:31 am 
Offline
Lurker
Lurker

Joined: Tue Feb 09, 2016 8:11 am
Posts: 9
Location: Austin, Texas (U.S.)
Really like the "thwak" of the attack on your kick. What did you use to get that sound?

And Superbrew was right, it has a really really nice groove :tuna:
BLista
 Re: House thing from me.
PostPosted: Thu Feb 18, 2016 2:40 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2006 12:37 pm
Posts: 46026
cool tune. agree about some judicious panning to widen the soundstage but lovely overall
Protoplasym
 Re: House thing from me.
PostPosted: Tue Apr 25, 2017 12:04 am 
Offline
Noob
Noob
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 3:08 am
Posts: 40
"Foundling" - The Sub is distorting pretty badly on my cheap PC speakers. I like the alternating Snare Drums, one with a short Decay/Release and the other ran through Reverb.

The delayed Organ/Lead stabs are soothing, coupled with the pretty Pads at around 4 minutes.

Overall too minimal for my tastes, but it's a nice and relaxed piece for sure.

