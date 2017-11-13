HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Mon Nov 13, 2017 2:30 pm




aemrc
PostPosted: Mon Oct 30, 2017 2:18 pm 
Joined: Wed Jan 14, 2009 4:18 pm
Posts: 23
Breaks 2017 Volume 4 (Mix 73)
bit of everything in this one , Booty / Electro / Psy / 140


Link to track on SoundCloud

https://www.mixcloud.com/sounds_ofthe_Aquarium/breaks-breakbeat-2017-volume-4-mix-73/

1) Dirty Up! - Drop da 808
2) The Dropstarzm, Short Skirit - Strange things (Shade K remix)
3) Stonewash, Vanilla Skillz - Lose control (FK project remix)
4) Freq Boutique - Go Deeper
5) Neuroziz, G$Montana, GN - Hopes (FM-3 and Slip 187 remix)
6) Cuncic, Malcevic - Superstar
7) Suga7 - My love
8) The Brainkiller - Pentagon
9) The Brainkiller - Vintage
10) Kuplay - Yo
11) Danny Dee - Fake world (Under break remix)
12) 7 Electronics - Hey
13) Acidova - Lasersquad
14) MartOpetEr - Psychedelic experience
15) Blakoke - What's
16) Sunka and Inja - Wow
17) Neon Steve - Got this feeling (Feat. Charlotte Dobre)
aemrc
PostPosted: Mon Nov 13, 2017 10:35 am 
Joined: Wed Jan 14, 2009 4:18 pm
Posts: 23
Breaks 2017 Volume 5
Booty bass and breaks


Link to track on SoundCloud

1) Alexx Rave - Bassline provider
2) Flatmate - Climb the wall
3) Big Daddy's - Booty Sweat (KMFX Flip)
4) DJ Volume - Bounce across the globe
5) Kraneal - Set in stone flip
6) G$Montana, Neuroziz, GN - Ghetto Funk
7) G$Montana, Neuroziz, GN - Touch me
8) DJ 818 - @ Midnight
9) G$Montana, Neuroziz, GN - Hopes
10) Martin Flex, Alekay, Rubin Dan - Twisted Minds
11) Face and Book - Jamaica
12) Ahee - Bali Breaks
13) IlLegal Content - Finished in the club feat. Mushino
14) Face and Book - Taboo
15) Colbreakz - Pac Zombie
16) Dirty Kicks - Get em high
17) Black and Blunt - East Coast West Coast (Deekline remix)
18) Vanilla Skillz - Lose Control (Stonewash my B-ass mix)
