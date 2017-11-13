Noob

Joined: Wed Jan 14, 2009 4:18 pm

Posts: 23



bit of everything in this one , Booty / Electro / Psy / 140





Link to track on SoundCloud



https://www.mixcloud.com/sounds_ofthe_Aquarium/breaks-breakbeat-2017-volume-4-mix-73/



1) Dirty Up! - Drop da 808

2) The Dropstarzm, Short Skirit - Strange things (Shade K remix)

3) Stonewash, Vanilla Skillz - Lose control (FK project remix)

4) Freq Boutique - Go Deeper

5) Neuroziz, G$Montana, GN - Hopes (FM-3 and Slip 187 remix)

6) Cuncic, Malcevic - Superstar

7) Suga7 - My love

8) The Brainkiller - Pentagon

9) The Brainkiller - Vintage

10) Kuplay - Yo

11) Danny Dee - Fake world (Under break remix)

12) 7 Electronics - Hey

13) Acidova - Lasersquad

14) MartOpetEr - Psychedelic experience

15) Blakoke - What's

16) Sunka and Inja - Wow

17) Neon Steve - Got this feeling (Feat. Charlotte Dobre) Breaks 2017 Volume 4 (Mix 73)bit of everything in this one , Booty / Electro / Psy / 1401) Dirty Up! - Drop da 8082) The Dropstarzm, Short Skirit - Strange things (Shade K remix)3) Stonewash, Vanilla Skillz - Lose control (FK project remix)4) Freq Boutique - Go Deeper5) Neuroziz, G$Montana, GN - Hopes (FM-3 and Slip 187 remix)6) Cuncic, Malcevic - Superstar7) Suga7 - My love8) The Brainkiller - Pentagon9) The Brainkiller - Vintage10) Kuplay - Yo11) Danny Dee - Fake world (Under break remix)12) 7 Electronics - Hey13) Acidova - Lasersquad14) MartOpetEr - Psychedelic experience15) Blakoke - What's16) Sunka and Inja - Wow17) Neon Steve - Got this feeling (Feat. Charlotte Dobre)



