Link to track on SoundCloud



1) Piobeat - Like this feat. Markus Beat

2) Kitt Whale - Play

3) Illegal Content - Independant girl

4) Obscene Frequency - Funk Dancing

5) Destilux - Funky

6) Jprime - feat. BBK - What i do

7) Echo Knight - Blade Runner

8) Stanton Warriors feat. Lily Mckenzie - To long (VIP remix)

9) Stanton Warriors - Feel this way feat. Grove

10) Noisestorm - Escape

11) Ninjula - Little rubber strings feat. Guitarzan

12) The Beatkillers - Uh Yeah

13) Xander Collins - Wake up (Alex Wicked remix)

14) Suga7 - Swagger Jagger

15) Suga7 - Tauron is back

16) Suga7 - Antasy

17) Kitt Whale - I cant stand it





and if you like your drum and bass



Drum and Bass 2017 volume 1





Link to track on SoundCloud



1) Mob Tactics - Get Dirty (VIP)

2) Insideinfo - Renegade (feat Jakes)

3) Matrix and Futurebound - Fire feat. Max Marshall (Killer Hertz remix)

4) T-Phonic, Deadman - Reflections (VIP)

5) Andy C - What bass

6) State of mind - Giant

7) Sigma - Beyond the wall (The Prototypes remix)

8) Erb N Dub and Nothbase - Punk Rocl

9) State of mind - Leap frog

10) Foreign Concept - When your alive (LSB remix)

11) DJ Phantasy and Dextone - Refused (Dominator remix)

12) Sigma - Slow down (Calyx and Teebee remix)

13) Calyx and Teebee feat. Mortlock - Scaramanga

14) Seyms - Smoke and mirrors

