It is currently Tue May 02, 2017 9:46 pm




aemrc
PostPosted: Sun Nov 20, 2016 1:37 pm 
Noob
Joined: Wed Jan 14, 2009 4:18 pm
Posts: 19
Mix 60 Breaks 2016 Volume 9


Link to track on SoundCloud

1) Deekline and Specimen feat. Rubi Dan - Ra Ra Ra
2) Sly-One - Dominate
3) DJ 33 - It's Dynamite
4) DJ Ekl, BBK, Shade K - Makin Progress
5) Shade K - Tobacco
6) Danny Dee - Listen now (Disperto Certain remix)
7) Suga7 - You Play
8) NLP, Headset Heroes - Booty Wars (Wogbox remix)
9) Mutantbreakz - Orlando
10) Ladywaks, Mutantbreakz, Rubi Dan - In beat we trust (Wes Smith Calbumpya remix)
11) Alex Wicked and Under Break - Blue Melody
12) Alex Wicked - Fascination
13) Psychopaths - Bumber
14) The Brainkiller and Perfect Kombo - Face to Face
15) The Brainkiller and Wardian - Turn it up
16) Ladywaks, Mutantbreakz, Rubi Dan - In beat we trust (Adrenalinez remix)
aemrc
PostPosted: Fri Dec 30, 2016 10:02 pm 
Noob
Joined: Wed Jan 14, 2009 4:18 pm
Posts: 19
Mix 62 Breaks 2016 Volume 10


Link to track on SoundCloud

breaks, beats and a little bit of dubstep.

1) IPlay - Smear me fat
2) H2O - Get at me
3) Omega Squad - I Know (Suga7 remix)
4) Obscene Frequency, Suga7 - Gothic
5) Shade K - Blury Hand
6) Lady Waks, Mutantbreakz ft Rubi Dan - In beat we trust
7) Burufunk and Eva Gamble Lewis - Blast out (Colombo remix)
8) Agressivness, The Brainkiller - Mad girl (Shade K remix)
9) Freq Boutique - Check this
10) Adrenalinez - Glow
11) Danny Dee - Everybody dance
12) DJ Fen - Electricante (Paket remix)
13) The Beatkillers - Paranoid
14) Bobalino, Mjolk - Positive Hypnosis (Miss Mants remix)
15) Nefti - Desire (VIP remix)
16) Kubatko - Buzzard
17) Groove Doo - Balalayca
18) Channel 5 - The Hero
19) Channel 5 - Emotion
20) Matches UK - Space for thought
21) LOWFREQ - Coming out your speakers
22) Bonzai - Where you at
aemrc
PostPosted: Sun Feb 19, 2017 2:29 pm 
Noob
Joined: Wed Jan 14, 2009 4:18 pm
Posts: 19
Breaks 2017 volume 1 (Mix 63)


Link to track on SoundCloud

1) Bubble Couple - Funk Animals
2) Toy Quantize - More money, more bass
3) Mutantbreakz - My Bass
4) Kayshan - Let the beat break (Tedy Leon remix)
5) Alex Wicked - Raging River
6) Thec4 - I wanna feel
7) BBK, Shade K, Dmoney - Funk Soul (Colombo remix)
8) Colombo - Summit
9) The Beatkillers - 1234
10) Under Break - Acid Bass
11) Mutantbreakz - Lets get the
12) Flashback (SP) - You know really
13) Danny Dee and Tedy Leon - Reactions of your dreams
14) Danny Dee - Nikel
15) Destilux - Deep Throat (Hate N Beanz remix)
16) Hankook - Black Mask
aemrc
PostPosted: Tue May 02, 2017 12:34 pm 
Noob
Joined: Wed Jan 14, 2009 4:18 pm
Posts: 19
Breaks 2017 Volume 2 (Mix 65)


Link to track on SoundCloud

1) Piobeat - Like this feat. Markus Beat
2) Kitt Whale - Play
3) Illegal Content - Independant girl
4) Obscene Frequency - Funk Dancing
5) Destilux - Funky
6) Jprime - feat. BBK - What i do
7) Echo Knight - Blade Runner
8) Stanton Warriors feat. Lily Mckenzie - To long (VIP remix)
9) Stanton Warriors - Feel this way feat. Grove
10) Noisestorm - Escape
11) Ninjula - Little rubber strings feat. Guitarzan
12) The Beatkillers - Uh Yeah
13) Xander Collins - Wake up (Alex Wicked remix)
14) Suga7 - Swagger Jagger
15) Suga7 - Tauron is back
16) Suga7 - Antasy
17) Kitt Whale - I cant stand it


and if you like your drum and bass

Drum and Bass 2017 volume 1


Link to track on SoundCloud

1) Mob Tactics - Get Dirty (VIP)
2) Insideinfo - Renegade (feat Jakes)
3) Matrix and Futurebound - Fire feat. Max Marshall (Killer Hertz remix)
4) T-Phonic, Deadman - Reflections (VIP)
5) Andy C - What bass
6) State of mind - Giant
7) Sigma - Beyond the wall (The Prototypes remix)
8) Erb N Dub and Nothbase - Punk Rocl
9) State of mind - Leap frog
10) Foreign Concept - When your alive (LSB remix)
11) DJ Phantasy and Dextone - Refused (Dominator remix)
12) Sigma - Slow down (Calyx and Teebee remix)
13) Calyx and Teebee feat. Mortlock - Scaramanga
14) Seyms - Smoke and mirrors
15) Zere - Drop sound
