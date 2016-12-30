1) Deekline and Specimen feat. Rubi Dan - Ra Ra Ra 2) Sly-One - Dominate 3) DJ 33 - It's Dynamite 4) DJ Ekl, BBK, Shade K - Makin Progress 5) Shade K - Tobacco 6) Danny Dee - Listen now (Disperto Certain remix) 7) Suga7 - You Play 8) NLP, Headset Heroes - Booty Wars (Wogbox remix) 9) Mutantbreakz - Orlando 10) Ladywaks, Mutantbreakz, Rubi Dan - In beat we trust (Wes Smith Calbumpya remix) 11) Alex Wicked and Under Break - Blue Melody 12) Alex Wicked - Fascination 13) Psychopaths - Bumber 14) The Brainkiller and Perfect Kombo - Face to Face 15) The Brainkiller and Wardian - Turn it up 16) Ladywaks, Mutantbreakz, Rubi Dan - In beat we trust (Adrenalinez remix)
1) IPlay - Smear me fat 2) H2O - Get at me 3) Omega Squad - I Know (Suga7 remix) 4) Obscene Frequency, Suga7 - Gothic 5) Shade K - Blury Hand 6) Lady Waks, Mutantbreakz ft Rubi Dan - In beat we trust 7) Burufunk and Eva Gamble Lewis - Blast out (Colombo remix) 8) Agressivness, The Brainkiller - Mad girl (Shade K remix) 9) Freq Boutique - Check this 10) Adrenalinez - Glow 11) Danny Dee - Everybody dance 12) DJ Fen - Electricante (Paket remix) 13) The Beatkillers - Paranoid 14) Bobalino, Mjolk - Positive Hypnosis (Miss Mants remix) 15) Nefti - Desire (VIP remix) 16) Kubatko - Buzzard 17) Groove Doo - Balalayca 18) Channel 5 - The Hero 19) Channel 5 - Emotion 20) Matches UK - Space for thought 21) LOWFREQ - Coming out your speakers 22) Bonzai - Where you at
