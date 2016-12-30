Noob

Link to track on SoundCloud



breaks, beats and a little bit of dubstep.



1) IPlay - Smear me fat

2) H2O - Get at me

3) Omega Squad - I Know (Suga7 remix)

4) Obscene Frequency, Suga7 - Gothic

5) Shade K - Blury Hand

6) Lady Waks, Mutantbreakz ft Rubi Dan - In beat we trust

7) Burufunk and Eva Gamble Lewis - Blast out (Colombo remix)

8) Agressivness, The Brainkiller - Mad girl (Shade K remix)

9) Freq Boutique - Check this

10) Adrenalinez - Glow

11) Danny Dee - Everybody dance

12) DJ Fen - Electricante (Paket remix)

13) The Beatkillers - Paranoid

14) Bobalino, Mjolk - Positive Hypnosis (Miss Mants remix)

15) Nefti - Desire (VIP remix)

16) Kubatko - Buzzard

17) Groove Doo - Balalayca

18) Channel 5 - The Hero

19) Channel 5 - Emotion

20) Matches UK - Space for thought

21) LOWFREQ - Coming out your speakers

