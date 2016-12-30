HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Fri Dec 30, 2016 10:45 pm




aemrc
PostPosted: Sun Nov 20, 2016 1:37 pm 
Joined: Wed Jan 14, 2009 4:18 pm
Posts: 17
Mix 60 Breaks 2016 Volume 9


Link to track on SoundCloud

1) Deekline and Specimen feat. Rubi Dan - Ra Ra Ra
2) Sly-One - Dominate
3) DJ 33 - It's Dynamite
4) DJ Ekl, BBK, Shade K - Makin Progress
5) Shade K - Tobacco
6) Danny Dee - Listen now (Disperto Certain remix)
7) Suga7 - You Play
8) NLP, Headset Heroes - Booty Wars (Wogbox remix)
9) Mutantbreakz - Orlando
10) Ladywaks, Mutantbreakz, Rubi Dan - In beat we trust (Wes Smith Calbumpya remix)
11) Alex Wicked and Under Break - Blue Melody
12) Alex Wicked - Fascination
13) Psychopaths - Bumber
14) The Brainkiller and Perfect Kombo - Face to Face
15) The Brainkiller and Wardian - Turn it up
16) Ladywaks, Mutantbreakz, Rubi Dan - In beat we trust (Adrenalinez remix)
aemrc
PostPosted: Fri Dec 30, 2016 10:02 pm 
Joined: Wed Jan 14, 2009 4:18 pm
Posts: 17
Mix 62 Breaks 2016 Volume 10


Link to track on SoundCloud

breaks, beats and a little bit of dubstep.

1) IPlay - Smear me fat
2) H2O - Get at me
3) Omega Squad - I Know (Suga7 remix)
4) Obscene Frequency, Suga7 - Gothic
5) Shade K - Blury Hand
6) Lady Waks, Mutantbreakz ft Rubi Dan - In beat we trust
7) Burufunk and Eva Gamble Lewis - Blast out (Colombo remix)
8) Agressivness, The Brainkiller - Mad girl (Shade K remix)
9) Freq Boutique - Check this
10) Adrenalinez - Glow
11) Danny Dee - Everybody dance
12) DJ Fen - Electricante (Paket remix)
13) The Beatkillers - Paranoid
14) Bobalino, Mjolk - Positive Hypnosis (Miss Mants remix)
15) Nefti - Desire (VIP remix)
16) Kubatko - Buzzard
17) Groove Doo - Balalayca
18) Channel 5 - The Hero
19) Channel 5 - Emotion
20) Matches UK - Space for thought
21) LOWFREQ - Coming out your speakers
22) Bonzai - Where you at
